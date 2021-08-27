Chicago Ship makes experiences matter





Imran Khan is the co-founder and CEO of Embarc, a community-driven, experience-based learning program that inspires and prepares low-income students for academic and career success. The central idea is rooted in the dissolution of physical and mental boundaries that awaken students to the possibilities of their potential. The 10-year organization has attracted support from some of Chicago’s top benefactors, including Northern Trust, Allstate, Chicago Community Trust, and Crown Family Philanthropies. Crain spoke with Khan about the Embarc model and the upcoming school year. This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

CRAIN’S: You were a teacher at CPS before you started Embarc.KHAN: Yes, and after I became a teacher, I started to recognize that we were investing all of these resources, as part of (CPS ‘) Turnaround (schools initiative) ), to change outcomes for young people, but we have not addressed issue # 1: young people have rarely had the opportunity to understand who they are, where they belong, what part of the world is there, what part of the world is there, what what they could be, what they could do, how much the world needs them. That was the start of Embarc, which is about how you change the experiences of young people so that they can change the way they see themselves and their place in the world and they can acquire these key skills that build really strong relationships with their classmates. and their teachers.

How did it go during the closure? We also launched Embarc to change the way we think about school and what young people experience at school. This means that the priorities aren’t just about content knowledge, what you learn in math and science. It’s about the relationships you build and the identity you build and your vision of what’s possible for you. Schools now prioritize the relationships that young people have with teachers. They measure that. And students return survey data and talk over time (if) their relationships with classmates and teachers increase. It’s a fundamental aspect of how you create, transform what schools are, which means they should heal trauma. They should reduce prejudice. They should be places that really focus on the fundamentals of what makes people who they are.

How have you been sailing over the past year? For the 2,500 students in the 20 schools we serve, we have made the virtual transition of all of our programs and experiences. We have businesses from across the city of Chicago as well as youth organizations like Assata’s Daughters and other community organizations leading the racial justice movement for our city to design virtual experiences online. We have seen a lot of success with this. What we have seen are young people who engage not in a single experience, but sometimes in an experience that has lasted a week to six weeks. They were able to create projects and then share them with organizations and nonprofits across town.

The U Chicago consortium recognized Embarc as one of the top designers of development experiences in the country. Why is your model successful? Everything we have learned so far about learning science, neuroscience, behavioral science, what a good education is, highlights the fact that developmental experiences are experiences and that relationships are one of the most powerful tools to change outcomes for young people, to increase success. It is indisputable. It is irrefutable. Across the country, everyone in education knows it; however, our schools lack the capacity, tools and training to implement them optimally.

Not so long ago, there was so much talk about educational reform, school choice, charter schools. Then came a pandemic. How has this reshaped thinking about public education? During the pandemic, we realized how deeply interconnected we are and how important it is to create solutions that support all of our young people. That’s why we need to find solutions that serve our public schools, where 90% of our students (people of color) are located. Chicago public schools are 90% colored in a city that is 50% white. So if we are to create a change that even begins to tackle generations of racism and systems of racism, then we need to make sure that we work to significantly strengthen our public education system.

We are a few days away from a new school year. What are your hopes or expectations? We have started to directly train all of our teachers in all of our schools. We took some of our teachers out of the building for outdoor training and field experiment simulations. We have scheduled a year for all 4,000 students we serve this fall. We plan to move forward and ensure that our young people discover the world and go beyond their experiences. We plan for the best; however, we have our backup plans. We have made sure that most of our partners will be able to offer young people experiences in safe environments, such as outdoors or in highly ventilated spaces. We have partners who also bring their experiences to school buildings. We have ensured that all vaccinations and all CPS requirements are met.

Do you see other organizations doing work similar to Embarc’s? As the University of Chicago says, we are one of the best in the country. We are also one of the few who have primarily built their work in public schools. Most of the other people who make forays into this world are private institutions, private schools, and charter schools. We are one of the best solutions in the country but also one of the only scalable public solutions.

If you were the principal of, say, a large school district like Chicago – which doesn’t have a permanent leader at the moment – what would be your priorities for this year and for the long term? I would make sure that all COVID money that comes from the federal government goes directly to our young people and the schools they are in to improve and enrich their learning. I would also work with partners in our city who drive and encourage innovation (and) the solutions that we know work best, to evolve them and make sure they reach our young people. When you are a large institution like the CPS, you move along very quickly. When you have very innovative organizations serving a large number of young people, you can do 10 steps when a school system can only do two. And the school system really needs to have an aggressive partnership strategy so that it can learn from these organizations and scale them up across the city. Our data shows that Embarc performs 30% better overall than CPS. It also shows that CPS teachers and schools have massive demand for the work we do.

