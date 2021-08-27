



Home India PM will inaugurate Jallianwala complex tomorrow The renovated monument was due to be inaugurated on April 13 this year, to mark 102 years of the massacre in which 379 people lost their lives, but it had to be postponed due to Covid restrictions. At least 1,000 people were killed and over 1,200 injured on the fateful day when British troops, on the orders of Brigadier General REH Dyer, fired at a peaceful crowd who had gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar to protest against the arrest of certain freedom fighters. . Prime Minister Narendra Modi will practically inaugurate the renovated Jallianwala Bagh complex in Amritsar on Saturday evening. The renovated monument was due to be inaugurated on April 13 this year, to mark 102 years of the massacre in which 379 people lost their lives, but it had to be postponed due to Covid restrictions. Register now. It’s free. Sign up to continue reading this story for free. This content is exclusive to our subscribers. Subscribe to get unlimited access to exclusive and premium stories from The Indian Express. This content is exclusive to our subscribers. Subscribe now to get unlimited access to exclusive and premium stories from The Indian Express. Modi, also chairman of the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial Trust, will dedicate the memorial to the public in the presence of other members of the trust, including Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Governor VP Singh Badnore and parliamentarians from the Region. The chief ministers of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are also expected. An invitation was also sent to opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also a member of the trust. While political leaders will join by videoconference, officials from the Ministry of Culture and the families of the martyrs will be on site for a restricted ceremony. The event will present the multiple development initiatives taken by the government to modernize the complex. The entry and exit points were repositioned and a lotus pond was built around the main memorial. Four new galleries have been created through the adaptive reuse of the complex’s underused buildings, according to culture ministry officials. These highlight the historical value of the events that took place in the Punjab during this period, through projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art installations. A sound and light show was set up to show the events that occurred on April 13, 1919. Several new and modern amenities have been added, including redefined traffic lanes with appropriate signage; lighting of strategic points; landscaping and landscaping with native planting; and the installation of audio nodes throughout the garden. In addition, new areas have been developed to house the Salvation Ground, Amar Jyot and Flag Mast. Interestingly, just a few days ago, on August 15, the Chief Minister of Punjab inaugurated the Jallianwala Bagh Centenary Memorial Park in Amritsar. The CM had said the second memorial was a tribute to the unknown martyrs who had given their lives, while the first memorial at the Jallianwala Bagh site was built to remember the identified martyrs. The second memorial was built on 1.5 hectares of land in Amrit Anand Park on Ranjit Avenue, nearly 3 km from the original site.

