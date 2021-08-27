Lordship calls the most in the main event





Lordship has an advantage over its rivals in the first division Besame Mucho Handicap (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Friday 27 August.

1. FLAMING ARROW PLATE (1,200m), 3 year old girl only (Conditions), 3:00 pm: 1. Bold Fleet (9) Kuldeep Singh 56, 2. Regal Kid (7) Azfar Syeed 56, 3. The Intimidator (5) P. Sai Kumar 56, 4. Amarone (8) Surya Prakash 54.5, 4. Andromeda Sky (6) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 5. Elegant Touch (2) Nikhil Naidu 54.5, 6. Geisha Girl (1) Yash Narredu 54.5, 7. Ocarina (3) Ramandeep Singh 54.5 and 9. Soul Mate (4) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. MATE SOUL, 2. ELEGANT TOUCH, 3. THE INTIMIDATOR

2. GOLD BAG HANDICAP (1,200m), ranked 40 to 65 (no whip), 3-30: 1. Decisive (2) Shahar Babu 60, 2. Wakanda (5) Shahzad Alam 59.5, 3. Rules Royal (1) A. Imran Khan 59, 4. Texas Rose (9) Nikhil Naidu 59, 5. Despacito (4) P. Sai Kumar 57.5, 6. Rippling Waters (10) Farid Ansari 56.5, 7. Incredible Star (7) P. Vikram 56, 8. Magical Wish (6) Surya Prakash 56, 9. Tudor (8) Akshay Kumar 56 and 10. Star Rating (3) N. Murugan 54.

1. TUDOR, 2. PINK TEXAS, 3. Rippled Waters

3. BELIEVER HANDICAP (1600m), ranked from 20 to 45, 4-00: 1. Welcome Winner (1) Kuldeep Singh 61.5, 2. Supreme Excelsior (10) Farid Ansari 61, 3. Chaitanya (4) K. Lakhan 60, 4. Queen of Gibraltar (2) Nakhat Singh 59,5, 5. Attica (3) Kiran Naidu 59, 6. Inkonito (6) P. Vikram 59, 7. Majestic wind (5) Yash Narredu 59, 8 Moresco (9) Indrajeet Kumar 59, 9. Gods Wish (7) Rahil Akhtar 55 and 10. Pink Pearl (8) Azfar Syeed 50.

1. QUEEN OF GIBRALTAR, 2. MAJESTIC WIND, 3. INKONITO

4. BESAME MUCHO HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400 m), ranked 60 to 85, 4-30: 1. This is my class (1) Kiran Naidu 60, 2. Torbert (8) Nikhil Naidu 58, 5, 3. Octavian (5) R. Rupesh 57, 4. Pretty Gal (4) Shahar Babu 57, 5. Catelyn (2) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 6. Sentosa (3) Azfar Syeed 55.5, 7. Star Twist (6) C. Umesh 55,5 and 8. Commander Optimus (7) Janardhan Paswan 54.

1. TORBERT, 2. THIS IS MY CLASS, 3. CATELYN

5. BESAME MUCHO HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400 m), ranked 60 to 85, 5-00: 1. Command Chief (6) Nakhat Singh 61, 2. Oscars Thunder (2) C. Umesh 60, 3 Treasure delight (3) Ramandeep Singh 58,5, 4. Night hunt (8) Fr. Sai Kumar 55,5, 5. Breaking the limits (7) Ajeet Kumar 55, 6. Hebron (4) Yash Narredu 55 , 7. Knight in armor (5) Farhan Alam 53.5 and 8. Lordship (1) Akshay Kumar 52.5.

1. LORD, 2. NIGHT HUNT, 3. OSCARS THUNDER

6. SOVEREIGN RULE HANDICAP (1000m), rated from 20 to 45 (no whip), 5-30: 1. Protea (7) Koshi Kumar 60, 2. Rush More (6) Muzaffar Alam 60, 3 El Politico (5) S. Sunil 59.5, 4. Rwanda (2) A. Imran Khan 59.5, 5. Oberon (4) HM Akshay 59, 6. Demesthenes (10) M. Bhaskar 56, 7. Daiyamondo (8) Surya Prakash 54.5, 8 Golden series (9) Nikhil Naidu 53, 9. Jagathi (3) Janardhan Paswan 52.5 and 10. Pragmatic (1) P. Sai Kumar 50.

1. RWANDA, 2. PROTEA, 3. EL POLITICO

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 and 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6.

