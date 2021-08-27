Politics
Full reunification of the continent, Taiwan urged
The full reunification of mainland China and Taiwan is an inevitable requirement for the country’s rejuvenation in the new era, according to a mainland official and Taiwan business experts.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed the importance of resolving the Taiwan issue during his speech in Beijing on July 1 to celebrate the centenary of the founding of the Party.
“Solving the Taiwan question and achieving the full reunification of China is a historic mission and an unwavering commitment of the CCP,” said Xi, who is also president of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission.
Xi also expressed ardent expectations for all Chinese people, including their compatriots on both sides of the Strait, to resolutely suppress any attempt at “Taiwan independence” and jointly create a bright future for national renewal.
Liu Jieyi, head of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said Xi declared in his speech the nation’s strong resolve and ability to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Xi’s remarks issued a solemn warning to all forces attempting to hinder homeland reunification, Liu said at a cross-strait relations seminar July 29 in Nanning, Autonomous Region. Guangxi Zhuang.
Liu called for a clear understanding of the damage caused by “Taiwan independence” efforts and attempts by foreign forces to interfere in the country’s internal affairs.
“When foreign forces play the ‘Taiwan card’, they are simply seeing the island as a chess piece to harm the interests of the country and interfere with the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” he said, adding that “the chess piece can be abandoned at any time” by these forces.
It is futile for the “Taiwan independence” forces to be enemies of mainland China and resist the historical trend of rejuvenation, Liu added.
“No matter how the situation evolves across the Strait, the time and the tide to resolve the Taiwan issue has always been on the side of national reunification, and the dominant power and initiative have always been on the mainland side. “, did he declare. .
President Xi was warmly applauded by the audience when he spoke about Taiwan in his July 1 speech, and his remarks on the island later became a hot topic on social media.
Zhu Songling, professor of Taiwanese studies at Peking Union University, said that this means that the people are particularly concerned about the Taiwan issue and that Xi’s speech has won the hearts of the people.
Zhu said that resolving the Taiwan issue, which has existed for over 70 years, is not only the CCP’s deep desire, but also all Chinese people.
In recent years, foreign entities have meddled in the Taiwan issue and the “Taiwan independence” forces on the island have become more and more arrogant, which has raised expectations among mainlanders. as to how and when to solve the problem, he said.
Bao Chengke, professor of cross-strait relations at the Institute for East Asian Studies in Shanghai, said that in Xi’s speech, the word “crush” was first used to describe the mainland attitude towards “Taiwan independence”.
“This shows that there is no room for separatist acts, and the continent will resolutely crush them by any means, including force,” Bao said.
The Taiwan issue has always been a domestic matter to be exploited by foreign forces, he said, adding that the speech underscored the mainland’s ability to resist such interference.
Zhu said Xi said in the speech that the CCP is leading the Chinese people on a new journey towards achieving the Party’s second centennial goal of making China a great modern socialist country in all respects.
On July 1, it was especially important to point out that solving the Taiwan question is one of the Party’s historic goals, Zhu said, adding that “the Party’s century-old history proves that it can solve any problem. what a problem he wants “. .
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202108/27/WS61281ee3a310efa1bd66b713.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
