The tide may turn against Azerbaijan with renewed OSCE efforts





Although these statements demonstrate a favorable inclination in Moscow’s relations with Armenia, critics in Yerevan have interpreted these statements with a grain of salt. For example, political analyst Hakob Badalyan wrote in a sarcastic column that Russia, holding the military balance in the Caucasus, has armed Azerbaijan sufficiently to win the war and armed Armenia proportionately to lose the war. His conclusion was that since Azerbaijan acquired Turkish and Israeli arms, in addition to Russian military supplies, Armenia must also look elsewhere, especially towards the West, to balance its foreign policy. In defense of this comment, we must remember how Russia refused Prime Minister Pashinyan’s request to place Russian border guards between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces. These balances do not offer convincing evidence that Russia really cares about Armenia’s security. They simply demonstrate Moscow’s disillusionment with Azerbaijan, which, after receiving the Russian blessing for its victory over Armenia, has surrendered completely politically to Turkey. Although Aliyev is concerned about Moscow’s actions, which he believes favor Armenia, he is more concerned about statements coming from the West. Firstly, US Ambassador Lynne Tracy said that the Karabakh war has left many issues unresolved and negotiations should resume under the auspices of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) for a final peaceful settlement. This call to support the OSCE effort was reinforced by French President Emmanuel Macron’s telephone discussions with Pashinyan and President Putin on the need to resume negotiations. These statements will be amplified with Macron’s next personal visit to the region. Although the American and French co-chairs of the Minsk group have affirmed the need to continue negotiations, so far Moscow has been dragging its feet. Macron’s appeal to President Putin appears to have promised international legitimacy to Russian peacekeepers, if bolstered by European soldiers from Scandinavia. These developments worry President Aliyev and that is why he is trying to obtain a peace treaty with Armenia, legitimizing the takeover of Karabakh, before the co-presidents start to discuss the future status of the enclave. In addition, the resumption of these negotiations will sideline Turkey, which Aliyev believes has already occupied a permanent place in the Caucasus. As Aliyev seeks a quick settlement to legitimize his conquest, Armenia is pinning its hopes on the actions of the Minsk group, now that the United States and France have convinced Russia to join the tandem. Now comes the next crucial question: if and when Karabakh self-determination is finalized, would it be within Azerbaijan or a different status?

