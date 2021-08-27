President Jokowi reviews student vaccinations in Samarinda



NASIONAL INFO – President Joko Widodo reviewed the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination for students at SMP Negeri 22 Samarinda, in the province of East Kalimantan. The injection of the first dose of Sinovac vaccine for the students of Samarinda brought together 1,053 participants. BPJS Kesehatan Samarinda branch manager Mangisi Raja Simarmata went directly to ensure that the P-Care Vaccination app was running smoothly during student vaccination activities in the presence of the president. According to Mangisi, the role and support of BPJS Santé in the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination is to prepare an information system for the registration of the implementation of the vaccination which includes the registration, screening, by recording the results of post-vaccination observations, recording vaccination doses via the P-Care Vaccination application. “We hope that the use of the Vaccination P-Care app can speed up the vaccination process. We also thank you for the good cooperation between the Communication and Information Office of the city of Samarinda, which provided a very adequate Internet network, ”he said. Mangisi added that BPJS Kesehatan has also established synergy with the Dukcapil of the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Communication and Information regarding access to population data. This is done so that the implementation of the vaccination program reduces inaccurate entries, ensures the validity of the data of the vaccination participants so that there is no duplication of NIK which causes obstacles in the implementation vaccination. The vaccination this time involved health workers from Puskesmas and TNI. “Today’s activity was assisted by health workers from five Puskesmas and two TNI teams, making a total of 70 health workers,” said the head of disease prevention and control (P2P ). from the Samarinda Health Unit, Osa Rafshodia. The vaccination of students in the presence of President Joko Widodo went well thanks to the support of the P-Care Vaccination application from BPJS Health. “We, on behalf of the Samarinda City Government, thank you for the support of BPJS Kesehatan in implementing today’s immunization,” he said. According to Osa, vaccination in the city of Samarinda has reached 22% while the municipal government target until November is 70%, so it will be accelerated by implementing mass vaccinations in several places. “Today it took place at seven points with a series of activities over a week for the city of Samarinda, with a total of around 8,000 participants,” he said.

