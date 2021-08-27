Working visit with Prabowo, President Jokowi wants to appear neutral





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s visit with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto to East Kalimantan on Tuesday 8/24/2021 suddenly became a hot topic on social media Twitter. The second visit inevitably gave rise to various speculations, especially regarding this joint working visit, with the 2024 presidential candidate in the running. The Jokowi Prabowo (Jakpro) 2024 community even claims that this is a sign that the Jokowi-Prabowo duo will be present in the 2024 presidential election. However, President Jokowi himself has made it clear in public that he will not did not want to be reappointed as president. It is therefore impossible for President Jokowi to withdraw his remarks again. This means that the hypothesis of President Jokowi’s return to the 2024 presidential election is no longer justified. In addition, the public is also speculating that the joint visit between the two is a hard code that President Jokowi will support Prabowo. But on the contrary, President Jokowi wants to show the public that as president he can be neutral and does not want to appear inclined to any of the candidates who has the potential to run for the 2024 presidential election. Thus, the working visit between the two leaders is not a sign of President Jokowi’s political support for Prabowo to advance in the presidential race of 2024. In other words, this working visit with Prabowo helps to dispel rumors that President Jokowi has his own factions and is closer to several political figures such as Airlangga Hartarto, Ganjar Pranowo, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Erick Thohir. Therefore, with this joint visit, President Jokowi wants to prove that he is not isolated with anyone, especially all the political figures who have the potential to advance in the next challenge of the presidential election of 2024. This attitude of President Jokowi is what is called a statesman. President Jokowi did not use his power to sow candidates to pass the figure of his choice. However, President Jokowi tries to be fair and neutral towards any politician who is part of the governing coalition. Seeing this fact, it is certainly good for the future of the country’s politics. So, we hope that in the future there will continue to be leaders like President Jokowi who, when in power, can always be fair and non-partisan.

