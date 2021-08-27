Opposition calls for apology from government for bringing country “to the brink of disaster” after three years





PPP President Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari (L) and leader of the opposition in the Punjabi Assembly Hamza Shahbaz R). Photos: FileBilawal says Imran Khan has snatched jobs from thousands of Pakistanis; only PTI mafias could benefit from government policies over the past three years.

Opposition parties reacted to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech Thursday regarding the performance of the PTI government over the past three years and said the government should “apologize to the Pakistani people instead of celebrate his so-called achievements “.

In this regard, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari issued a statement and said that due to rising inflation, Imran Khan “has taken jobs away from thousands of Pakistanis”.

The PPP chairman said that over the past three years Pakistan has had to be isolated from the world because of Imran Khan’s government.

Imran Khan talks about a great game but he consistently fails to play. He can no longer deceive the people with bold statements, said the PPP chairman.

He added that everything that has been said by the Prime Minister begins with him and ends with him.

“It is time for him to realize that in reality everything has to start and end with the Pakistani people,” Bilawal said.

He went on to say that over the past three years, only “PTI mafias could benefit from government policies,” adding that the wheat and sugar thieves have made progress as the masses have to queue for basic necessities, such as medicines.

“A poor man who has to check his pocket over and over again before buying a monthly ration knows exactly how Imran Khan is performing,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman also said Imran Khan had “brought the country to the brink of disaster for the past three years,” adding that it could take up to a decade or so for the situation to recover.

He added that measuring a government’s performance is not based on false numbers put forward by government officials, but rather on the conditions ordinary people face.

Bilawal said that if one tried to find evidence of the country’s positive performance, as government officials and Imran Khan advisers claim, it would be “rather easier to find a needle in a haystack”.

The puppet prime minister himself knows he has destroyed the country’s administrative institutions, but he is not ready to quit his post due to his insatiable thirst for power, stubbornness and ego, he said. -he declares.

“PTI should apologize to people instead of applauding incompetence”: Hamza Shahbaz

On the other hand, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, also issued a statement regarding the three years of performance of the PTI government and said: “The provincial and federal governments of the PTI should cry. the performance of three years instead of celebrating it.

“The PTI should apologize to the people instead of applauding the inflation, unemployment, incompetence and the economic woes it has caused people over the past three years,” the statement said.

Quoting Transparency International, the PML-N leader said the PTI government placed Pakistan at 124th position on the Corruption Perceptions Index.

“The PML-N government moved Pakistan from 127th to 117th position between 2013 and 2018,” the statement said.

Hamza added that according to a report presented to the Supreme Court, irregularities of over 3 billion rupees were revealed in the zakat and bait-ul-maal funds.

“In the past three years, drug prices have increased 13-fold,” Hamza said in the statement.

“In the three years since the PTI government came to power, four finance ministers, six RBF chairmen and three investment board chairmen have changed,” the statement said. “Electricity prices have been increased seven times. The power unit of Rs12 has crossed Rs21 and it will rise further.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulates the government on its achievements over the past 3 years

Addressing a ceremony at the Islamabad Convention Center to unveil the performance of the PTI over the past three years earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said when the PTI came to power, the trade deficit was $ 20 billion, and now, after three years, it stands at $ 1.08 billion.

He said that during PTI’s three-year rule, a record number of motorcycles, cars and tractors have been sold.

“These numbers are not Ishaq Dar’s. They are real,” he said at one point, criticizing the former finance minister.

He said that after 10 years Pakistani industries are booming and the cement industry, for example, has grown by 42%.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that in 10 years of PML-N rule, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment recovered 2.5 billion rupees, in the past three years the PTI government has recovered 450 billion rupees through Punjab ACE.

The Prime Minister, highlighting the social initiatives of his government, said that the PTI is the first government that decided to uplift the lower strata of society, and with this in mind, it has launched programs like never before seen in Pakistan. .

He said that the Ehsaas program, PTI’s flagship program for poverty eradication, used to provide aid of 110 billion rupees and an allocation of 260 billion rupees was made to this effect.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also spoke about interest-free loans for four million deserving families and the Kissan Card for Farmer Subsidies, which he says will now be launched in Gilgit-Baltistan, after being introduced in Punjab.

He said that the construction of 10 dams will take place and the Diamar-Bhasha dam will be completed in 2025.

The prime minister also highlighted the unique national curriculum, which started in Punjab and will soon feature a Seerat-e-Nabvi course for grades 8, 9 and 10, to teach students about the life of the Holy Prophet (pbuh).

For the backward regions of Sindh and Balochistan, 14 districts of Sindh and 8 of Balochistan, to be precise, an amount of 1.4 trillion rupees has been announced, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the world was outraged by the plight of women under the Taliban, but said it begged the question: “Has a foreign power ever entered a country and ensured that its citizens obtained rights?

“It is the women themselves who have already obtained their own rights. Our women have the power to obtain their rights.

“In England or the West, has any foreign power ever won women’s rights? They’ve worked hard to secure their own rights. And that’s what our government has been focusing on enormously,” said the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He went on to explain how inheritance certificates have been made easy to acquire through NADRA. “The biggest advantage is that we guarantee inheritance laws that give women a share of the inheritance.”

