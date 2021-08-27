How far could Turkey and the United Arab Emirates go in their fence repair offer?

While President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ meeting with a senior Emirati official last week was an important step towards the thaw of Turkey’s multi-faceted feud with the United Arab Emirates and a number of converging interests bring together on both sides, the road to reconciliation remains bumpy and fraught with uncertainty. .

In a blatant turnaround in bilateral relations, Erdogan personally received UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan on August 18, although protocol reportedly required Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan or Erdogan’s de facto security adviser, Ibrahim Kalin, meets the Emirati official.

As part of efforts to mend barriers with Egypt and its Gulf allies, Turkey had already initiated provisional intelligence contacts with the United Arab Emirates. The visit of the UAE security chief, however, has always been a surprise as the agenda of the talks seemed to be aimed at a broad reset of bilateral relations, including in economic cooperation.

Speaking on a TV show after the meeting, Erdogane highlighted the prospect of serious Emirati investments in Turkey. Discussions focused on an investment roadmap, and the vice president of the Turkish sovereign wealth fund and the head of the presidential investment office took part in the talks, Erdogan said. The United Arab Emirates, I believe, will start serious investments in our country very soon, he said, adding that he may soon meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayedal-Nahyan, the de facto ruler. of the United Arab Emirates.

The rapid progress of the dialogue is due to the overlapping of priorities in light of the changing conditions in the region.

Until recently, Turkish officials and the media portrayed the UAE as an evil power confronting Turkey across a vast region, from Syria, Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean to Sudan, Somalia and the Red Sea. Much of the vitriol was aimed at the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He was accused of supporting the Gulenist movement, which Ankara blames for the 2016 coup attempt and was listed as the “Fethullah GulenTerrorOrganization”, funding the coup itself, supporting the Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after the overthrow of the Muslim Brotherhood by the latter, wage a proxy war against Turkey in Libya via the forces of Khalifa Hifters and incite the Saudi crown prince against Turkey. Government-controlled media called Mohammed bin Zayedal-Nahyan a prince of darkness and claimed he used a Palestinian politician in exile Mohammed dahlan to advance his designs against Turkey.

The main factor that put Turkey and the UAE at daggers drawn was the rise of the Muslim Brotherhood after the Arab Spring. The UAE has adopted an uncompromising policy against the movement, which the Erdogans government has supported in Egypt and elsewhere. Turkey’s establishment of a military base in Qatar further upset the Emirates and Saudi Arabia as they carried out a regional blockade against Qatar in 2017.

Bilateral tensions escalated later that year after the UAE foreign minister retweeted a message that Fahreddin Pasha, the Ottoman governor of Medina in the last years of the empire, had stolen money and manuscripts from the holy city. These are the Erdogan ancestors and their history with Arab Muslims, according to the tweet. Erdogan retaliate in kind and rue d’Ankara where the Embassy of the Emirates is located has been renamed after the Ottoman officer, whom the Turks revere defend Medina against British forces in WWI.

The conflict in Libya has only added to the tensions. According to Ankara, Emirati war planes were behind a deadly strike on al-Watiya air base in July 2020.

Later that year, Erdogan was so enraged at the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Israel that he threatened to sever relations with the Emirates (although Turkey established ties with Israel in 1949 , the first Muslim-majority country to do so).

Now the UAE is also changing its approach to Turkey. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the leader of the United Arab Emirates, hailed the Ankara meeting as a historic and positive encounter focused on cooperation and economic partnership. In 2017, Gargash, then Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, had warned against the growing influence of Turkey and Iran, the Arab world will not be ruled by Tehran or Ankara. The geostrategic competition unfolding in the region calls for Arab strengthening [unity] with Riyadh and Cairo as a pillar.

Mutual change of heart is motivated by multiple factors on various fronts.

For Ankara, the UAE has so far been the most unpredictable link in its quest for normalization with the Egyptian-Saudi-Emirati axis. Ankara hoped that its Qatari allies would help it lay the foundations for a rapprochement with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi after Doha’s own reconciliation with its neighbors. Repairing the fences became urgent earlier this year after Turkish gangster Sedat Peker fled to Dubai and started posting viral videos, showering serious corruption allegations in the ranks of the Turkish government. The first tangible result of Turkish-Emirati intelligence contacts came on June 13, when Emirati authorities detained Peker for 10 hours and told him to stop posting videos, according to the thugs’ own account.

Turkey’s desperate need to attract foreign funds to ease its currency tightening is also one of the driving forces behind its drastic change in attitude towards the Gulf. The issue became so urgent that Erdogan had to urge the acting Libyan PM to repay $ 3.8 billion in debt to Turkish entrepreneurs in August.

Yet the UAE’s brutal easing without waiting for the outcome of the Cairo-Ankara normalization attempt is testament to the UAE’s own reconciliation needs, which together with Ankaras strains, dictate a balance between trade and security between the two countries.

The main motivating factors for both parties could be summarized as follows:

Although the UAE failed to meet its targets in Libya, its Libyan allies managed to prevent Turkey from unilaterally playing the conflict. For both countries, the need to secure their respective interests dictates cooperation. The same need was a fundamental driver of the Cairo-Ankara thaw.

The UAE hoped to influence Turkey to revive with Damascus. This is also the ambition of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ankara, in turn, was alarmed by the UAE’s engagement with the Syrian Kurds. From Turkey’s point of view, cooperation with the UAE could discourage UAE involvement in the Kurdish issue and help Ankara to exert some influence over Damascus.

The situation in Afghanistan is also changing the balance in the region. As Doha-based Taliban leaders settle in the seat of power in Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled to Dubai. In other words, Qatar has become a winner and the United Arab Emirates less of a player in Afghanistan. The UAE might hope to make up for it by improving ties with Turkey, assuming Turkey plays an influential role in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The prospect of Ankara’s normalization with Cairo and Riyadh pushes the UAE to follow suit, and signs of friction between the UAE and Saudi Arabia since the collapse of their military alliance in Yemen are emerging as an additional driver encouraging the United Arab Emirates to seek alternative partners.

The withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan is fueling doubts over Washington’s continued presence in the region, including in the Gulf. So it makes sense that Abu Dhabi builds bridges with key regional powers such as Turkey.

Recent visits to Ankara by the head of the Sudanese interim administration and the Ethiopian prime minister, both of whom have received support from the Emirates, are pushing the UAE to review its ambitious policies in the Red Sea basin.

As for economic incentives, the port sector offers potential for cooperation as both parties have been very enthusiastic in this area in recent years. On the issue of investments, however, officials have yet to share detailed information.

Turkey, in simple terms, needs liquidity and investment, which the UAE can offer.

The progress of the dialogue will depend on how close the two parties are to their main issues. Turkey expects the United Arab Emirates to prevent members of the “Fethullah GulenTerrorOrganization” from using Emirati airports and to arrest and extradite wanted persons, end their involvement in the Kurdish case and cease their activities. align with Greece and the Greek Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean. Ankara would also expect Peker, who continued to tweet despite stopping the posting of videos, to be silenced or extradited.

The UAE’s priority is to thwart the Muslim Brotherhood project in the region; He expects Ankara to reduce its support for the movement, hand over wanted members of the Muslim Brotherhood taking refuge in Turkey and abandon what he sees as its interventionist and expansionist policies in the region. If Emirati investments help ease Erdogan’s economic woes, Ankara could find itself under increasing pressure to change its regional policies. Yet finding a happy medium will not be easy for both countries.