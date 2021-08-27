US police attacked in riots on Capitol Hill pursue Donald Trump, his allies and far-right extremists





U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten in the Capitol Riot have filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right groups, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent crowd on Jan. 6 to disrupt congressional certification. of the election.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington on Thursday alleges that Mr. Trump “worked with white supremacists, violent extremist groups and campaign supporters to violate the Ku Klux Klan law and commit acts of domestic terrorism in an illegal effort to stay in power “.

The complaint was filed on behalf of the seven officers by the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights under the Act.

He names the former president, the Trump campaign, Mr. Trump’s ally Roger Stone and members of the extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who were on Capitol Hill and in Washington on January 6.

Two other similar cases have been filed in recent months by Democratic members of Congress.

The dome of the U.S. Capitol is seen on August 24, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Getty

The lawsuits will allege that the actions of Mr. Trump and his allies led to the violent siege on Capitol Hill that injured dozens of police officers, halted Democrat Joe Biden’s certification of electoral victory and sent lawmakers running for their lives as rioters broke into the headquarters of American Democracy brandishing bats, sticks and other weapons.

A House committee began in earnest to investigate what happened that day, sending requests for documents to intelligence, law enforcement and other government agencies on Wednesday.

Their biggest request to date has been to the National Archives for information on Mr. Trump and his former team.

Mr Trump accused the committee of violating “long-standing legal principles of privilege,” but his team made no immediate comment on Thursday’s trial.

“Executive privilege will be upheld, not only on behalf of my administration and the patriots who have worked alongside me, but on behalf of the office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation,” Mr. Trump said. in a written statement. .

Also Thursday, a Capitol Police officer who shot dead an unarmed Trump protester told “NBC Nightly News” in an interview that he had no choice but to shoot.

“I tried to wait as long as possible,” said Lt. Michael Byrd.

“I hoped and prayed that no one had tried to enter through these doors. But their failure forced me to take appropriate action to save the lives of members of Congress, myself and my friends. fellow officers. “

He was cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting of Ashli ​​Babbitt. His name had been withheld by authorities for security reasons, but he came out publicly on NBC.

Mr Byrd said they were trapped, barricaded inside with lawmakers he had sworn to protect. He heard the crowd arrive and his anxiety grew worse. He said he repeatedly shouted for the rioters to return.

On the other side of the door, a video showed the moment he fired the only shot, after rioters shouted for police to get away and smashed the glass door leading to the bedroom doors of the House.

Mr Byrd fired a shot, hitting Ms Babbitt as she attempted to climb up through the jagged window opening. She was not armed.

“I know that day I saved countless lives,” Mr. Byrd said.

“I know the members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in danger and in serious danger. And that is my job.”

At least 140 police officers were injured in the riot. The trial names several people as accused who have been charged with related federal crimes.

They allegedly “conspired to use force, intimidation and threats to prevent Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from taking office, to prevent Congress from counting electoral votes and to prevent the Capitol Police from carrying out their legal duties “.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sbs.com.au/news/us-police-attacked-during-capitol-riots-sue-donald-trump-his-allies-and-far-right-extremists The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos