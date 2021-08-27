Mao’s little red book inspires China’s cybercrime strategy

Benjamin R. Young is Assistant Professor of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at Virginia Commonwealth University.He is the author of “Guns, Guerillas, and the Great Leader: North Korea and the Third World”.

Under President Xi Jinping, China reaffirmed Maoism as a pillar of national identity and revolutionary values.

Reaffirming the supremacy of the Chinese Communist Party in all aspects of society, Xi promoted Maoist-style self-criticism and rectification campaigns and built a Maoist-style personality cult around him, even establishing research centers. on the “Xi Jinping Thought” around the country.

This revitalization of Maoist ideas and principles, including autonomy and the mass line, is not only symbolic, but has influenced China’s external behavior, especially in cyberspace. Working in tandem with Chinese cybercriminals with a focus on sabotage, the Chinese Department of State Security (MSS) is increasingly targeting U.S. government networks, as well as key private sector industries, including l aviation and health care.

In July 2021, the US Department of Justice announced that four Chinese nationals working for an MSS front company, Hainan Xiandun Technology Development, had been charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud. This deliberate obscuring of the government-affiliated history of the CCP cyber agents is a holdover from Maoist doctrine. As Mao once said, “The guerrillas must move among the people like a fish swims in the sea.” In other words, the merging of state and non-state actors into China’s cyber activities is a long-standing tactic.

Xi Jinping stands above a giant portrait of the late Mao Zedong in Beijing on July 1: Xi has built a Maoist-style personality cult around him. © Reuters

In Hainan Xiandun, the four Chinese nationals reportedly coordinated and facilitated cyber activities on behalf of the MSS from 2011 to 2018. Chinese university professors reportedly helped Hainan Xiandun recruit hackers and a local Hainan university even helped the company screen to maintain its illusion of the private sector. by managing their payroll, benefits and mailing address.

This collapse of the divide between the public and private sectors in contemporary China is another throwback to Mao’s time, when the party dominated all facets of organizational life. Chinese civil society appears determined to support and strengthen the party’s cyber goals.

In July 2021, a senior Biden administration official said in a briefing that “MSS is using criminal hackers to conduct unauthorized cyber operations globally, including for their own benefit,” adding that it was “surprising” and “distinct”.

While this may be distinct from Russian or North Korean cyber activities, the Chinese government’s strategic cooperation with civilian hackers is another transfer of Mao’s guerrilla theory. During the period of anti-Japanese struggle in the 1930s, Mao Zedong announced that Chinese Communist guerrillas should cooperate with local bandit groups in order to “correct their political beliefs.”

After the requisite ideological indoctrination, these bandits would then theoretically become full members of the guerrilla organization. The co-option of bandits and now hackers into the party apparatus allows Beijing to capitalize on the unique technical strengths of these individuals. It also allows the Chinese government a plausible degree of deniability in international forums by obscuring the party’s role in coordinating and directing offensive cyber attacks against foreign adversaries.

Mao once proclaimed that “the basic principle of guerrilla warfare must be offensive, and guerrilla warfare is more offensive in character than ordinary war.” Similarly, the Chinese government has increased its offensive cyber capabilities, including ransomware attacks.

Last month, state-backed agents in China reportedly hacked Microsoft’s mail server software, affecting an estimated 250,000 people worldwide. Over the past decade, Chinese hackers have also raped US pipeline companies.

China’s cyberattacks are not just targeting US government institutions, but increasingly critical infrastructure systems on which millions of US citizens depend on a daily basis. These constant Chinese cyberattacks on U.S. soil could eventually deplete our collective cybersecurity and national economic strength. As Mao said: “There is no guerrilla warfare, there is no decisive battle.

In response to China’s cyberattacks, the Biden administration and its foreign allies have issued a harsh condemnation. The Chinese government has officially denied any involvement in the attacks. “The United States has allied with its allies and made an unwarranted accusation against China over cybersecurity,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing in Beijing. “This is purely libel and politically motivated suppression. China will never agree to this.”

For now, as the U.S. government and its allies shine their collective spotlight on SSM cybercrime, one can expect to see a less provocative China in cyberspace. This strategy follows Mao’s saying that “when the enemy advances, we retreat; the enemy camps, we harass; the enemy gets tired, we attack; the enemy retreats, we continue ”. Nonetheless, the United States and its allies must prepare for more dangerous and potentially deadly Chinese cyber threats in the future.

In order to better understand China’s cyberstrategy, the White House should procure a copy of Mao’s Little Red Book and examine the decades-old revolutionary principles that have driven the CCP’s strategic thinking. While Mao is long gone, his guerrilla theories still have considerable influence in Xi’s China. Mao’s People’s War continues in cyberspace.