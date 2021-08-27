Capitol police officer who killed Babbitt shares his story





By Marshall Cohen | CNN

The veteran U.S. Capitol Police officer who killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli ​​Babbitt went public on Thursday, revealing his identity and defending his actions on Jan.6.

“I know that day I saved countless lives,” Lt. Michael Byrd said in an interview with NBC News. “I know that members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in danger and in grave danger. And that’s my job.

The officer shot Babbitt in the shoulder as she climbed through a window that led to the Speaker’s Hall, adjacent to the House chamber, as lawmakers evacuated.

“I tried to wait as long as possible,” Byrd said of the incident at the gate. “I was hoping and praying that no one would try to enter through these doors. But their failure to abide by them forced me to take appropriate action to save the lives of members of Congress, myself and my fellow officers. “

The Justice Department said in April that Byrd would not face criminal charges for Babbitt’s death, and U.S. Capitol Police said last week he would not face any internal discipline. He could still face civil litigation from Babbitt’s family, which has threatened legal action.

A native of Washington and a law enforcement officer for 28 years, Byrd said he took his training and repeatedly yelled at the crowd, telling them to stop their progress towards the House chamber.

He said he was “taking a tactical position” with his weapon drawn as the crowd approached. “You ultimately hope that your orders will be fulfilled. Unfortunately, they weren’t.

“I just want the truth to be told”

In the seven months since the insurgency, former President Donald Trump and his allies attempted to narrate Babbitt’s death and turned it into martyrdom in right-wing circles.

Trump said Babbitt, a QAnon supporter and Air Force veteran, was an “innocent, wonderful and incredible woman.” During an interview with Fox News, Trump also falsely accused the officer of shooting Babbitt in the head. Republican lawmakers have also peddled misleading claims about the incident, claiming that Byrd was “waiting” to kill Babbitt and “executed” her in cold blood.

In the interview with NBC, Byrd said Trump’s comments were “disheartening” and denied acting out of political animosity. He protected Trump during his presidency during his visit to Capitol Hill.

“I hope they will understand that I did my job,” Byrd said of Republicans who criticized him. “There was an imminent threat and danger to members of Congress. I just want the truth to be told.

Many plots were fueled by the lack of transparency from the Capitol Police and investigators who examined the incident. Byrd has spoken on his own and has never been named by any government entity, although it is common in many jurisdictions for police departments to publish the names of officers involved in fatal shootings.

The uncertainty over Byrd’s identity created a new rallying cry: “Who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt?” – which Trump has referred to at recent rallies. Byrd’s name is circulating on right-wing websites and he said in an occasionally moving interview Thursday that he and his family had received death threats, including racist threats.

“They talked about killing me, cutting my head off,” Byrd said.

In interviews with CNN earlier this year, Babbitt’s family said they were “patriotic” and were on Capitol Hill to “express their right to the First Amendment and respond to the call of a still-standing president. square”.

The family say they are considering a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Byrd, and have already filed a civil lawsuit to obtain records and other information from police about the incident.

Their lawyer, Terry Roberts, said in an interview with Zenger News that he believes Byrd is unfit to serve or carry a gun on Capitol Hill. He also condemned the United States Capitol Police for never publicly naming Byrd, which he said was being kept under wraps because Byrd is black.

“The US Congress wants to protect this man. He has friends in high places and they want to protect him, ”Roberts said in the interview. “And they did a really good job. … I don’t think this is a proud moment for the Capitol Police or the US Congress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/08/26/capitol-police-officer-who-killed-protester-tells-his-story The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos