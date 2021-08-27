Makassar Women Go Viral, Called Jokowi Faces





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – A woman in City Makassar, South Sulawesi, had gone viral on social media because his face would resemble that of the presidentJoko Widodo. Ani Vina, a resident of Jalan Rappokalling Barat, has gone viral from a video of her circulating on social networks. Then many netizens thought and commented that Vina looked like Jokowi’s face. When met, Ani Vina looks like President Joko Widodo, especially when she smiles and frowns. Local residents who saw the mother of five recognized the resemblance. Ms. Vina wishes to be able to meet President Joko Widodo directly. “You want to meet Jokowi’s father,” Ms. Vina said when she met on Thursday (8/26). In her daily life, Vina sells mixed goods which are entrusted to her by the residents to provide for the needs of her five children. During this time, her husband has long passed away. “My husband died a long time ago, though I have five children,” he said. Meanwhile, one of the residents who uploaded a video of Ms Ani Vina’s likeness to President Joko Widodo, Amri Amir, admitted that he accidentally uploaded a video of Ms Vina. He also didn’t expect the video to go viral on social media. “Yesterday we got together before sunset, I accidentally asked a few questions related to the race, because I brought WL, then I tried to broadcast live, “Amri said. “When I broadcast live, I was surprised at the resemblance to Mr. Jokowi. Then many netizens commented that Ms. Vina was similar to Mr. President,” he continued. (me / ain)



