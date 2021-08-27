PM launches three-year performance report





The government on Thursday launched the triennial performance report, highlighting Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s main achievements after coming to power in 2018.

The report, according to APP, marked the path to a stable economy and mentioned several development projects.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received the report from Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry at a ceremony held at the Congress Center.

The 251-page report provides an overview of the achievements of 44 government agencies, including ministries, divisions and departments.

Besides defining the baseline of each sector, it also focuses on key objectives, updates on initiatives, long-term strategies, legislative policy framework and ongoing projects.

Prime Minister Imran, addressing the ceremony, said all major economic indicators were showing upward trends and that the current government, despite various challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, had put the economy on country on the right track.

Over the past three years, the current account deficit has been reduced significantly from $ 20 billion in 2018 to $ 1.8 billion, ”he said.

The Prime Minister added that foreign exchange reserves increased from $ 16.4 billion to $ 27 billion while revenue collection increased from 3.8 trillion rupees to 4.7 trillion rupees.

He said Pakistanis’ remittances abroad also increased from $ 19.9 billion to $ 29.4 billion.

Prime Minister Imran said that when the current government took power in 2018, the country’s current account deficit was $ 20 billion and the rupee was depreciating.

If Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and China had not helped Pakistan, the rupee in the country would have depreciated further, he claimed.

The premier also mentioned an 18% growth in the large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector as well as a 42% increase in cement sales in the previous fiscal year.

He said that an additional income of Rs.1100 billion has benefited farmers in the agricultural sector and that historic sales of motorcycles, cars and tractors in the previous fiscal year have also indicated that rural areas are thriving.

Prime Minister Imran said the government’s strategy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic is such that it has saved the economy from drastically plunging in hard times across the world and the poor masses have been supported.

He praised the performance of the National Command and Operations Center for its timely and effective decisions to address the challenges posed by the pandemic, adding that Pakistan’s strategy has been described as exemplary by the World Economic Forum and the Organization. world health.

Not going for a full lockdown, he said, was a difficult decision amid fierce criticism from opposition parties. A complete lockdown would have caused an increase in poverty and hunger as has happened in India.

Here are some of the government initiatives covered by the performance report:

Development sector initiatives:

Karachi Nuclear Power Plant 2 Low-cost housing under Naya Pakistan Housing Ravi Urban Project Rs 1.1 billion Karachi Package Dam construction progress Rashakai SEZ inauguration Inauguration of Heritage Trail Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project China Economic Corridor in Pakistan (CPEC)

Social sector initiatives:

Ehsaas ProgramKoi Bhooka Na Soye ProgramKisaan CardInsaaf Sehat CardKamyab Jawan ProgramOne Nation One CurriculumZaraat Say Khuraak Tak (From Agriculture to Food)

Economic sector initiatives:

First stent production facility in Pakistan Launch of the country’s first green bond People-friendly budget Rising economic trajectory Roshan digital account Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaji Khidmat Electric vehicle policy MG Motors launched Structural reforms Decreased current account deficit Textile industry growth Increased exports Referrals from high funds Low tariff for industrial electricity and gas

Foreign Affairs initiatives:

Kashmir cause Palestinian cause Afghan peace process Against Indian propaganda

Various initiatives:

GIS Mapping SystemVarious Projects under Ten Billion Tree TsunamiClean & Green PakistanElectronic Voting MachinesOverseas Voting RightsPublic Service ReformsResponsibility

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.samaa.tv/news/2021/08/government-launces-three-year-performance-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos