



As the 20th anniversary of September 11 approaches, Donald Trump has toured the conservative media to talk about terrorism. One of his new takes? This Osama bin Laden, better known as the architect of the 9/11 attacks, was not as bad as everyone claims.

Speaking to radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, the following words actually came out of the mouths of ex-presidents: [Abu Bakr] al-Baghdadi, and then of course [Iranian military leader Qassem] Soleimani. Now, just so you understand, Soleimani is much taller than Osama bin Laden. The founder of ISIS is taller by many, many times — Baghdadithan Osama bin Laden. Osama bin Laden had a blow, and it was a bad one, in New York, the World Trade Center. But those other two guys were monsters. They were monsters. And I kept saying for years, why don’t they get them? For years I have said it. I have them. The press does not talk about it. They don’t talk about it because they don’t want to talk about it.

There’s a lot to unbox here, but we should probably start with the fact that if Trump is trying to pretend Bin Laden was some kind of one-shot wonder for terrorist attacks, the reality is that he actually was, too. linked to the 1998 US Embassy bombings that killed over 200 people and the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole, which killed 17 US Navy sailors. Then there’s the weird way he talks about 9/11, where you can tell he doesn’t really want to admit its magnitude because that would somehow undermine his point, so he calls it reluctantly a bad one. And, of course, there is the claim that al-Baghdadi and Soleimani were monsters, but bin Laden, the man responsible for the deadliest terrorist attack in US history, not so much. Which may be news for the families of the 2,977 victims killed that day.

Meanwhile, the sickest part aside from trying to pretend Bin Laden has a bad reputation that Trump is undoubtedly saying all of this because Barack Obama oversaw the operation that killed Bin Laden, and he is pathologically jealous of the guy. Also because he’s a stunted man-kid and needs people to pat him on the head and tell him he did a great job and it kills him that, supposedly, the press doesn’t. do not speak.

Anyway, I look forward to hearing his remarks on the 9/11 anniversary. Will he claim that bin Laden deserves a posthumous Nobel Peace Prize? That if the guy was still alive, he would try to put him in touch with his daughter? Stay tuned!

Remember to blame Trump administration fanatic Stephen Miller for the Afghanistan debacle

While the world-renowned xenophobe claims Bidens’ flippancy about American life is breathtaking, it’s important to remember that a considerable amount of what’s going on in Afghanistan is his (and her) fault. of his former bosses). By HuffPost:

As the United States potentially abandons tens of thousands of Afghans who contributed to two decades of military and diplomatic efforts at the mercy of the Taliban, one person perhaps deserves more credit than any other: the main contributor from Trump to the White House and enemy of immigration Stephen Miller. Miller, who worked for four years as a former immigration adviser to President Donald Trumps pushing restrictive policies at all levels, has helped slow the processing of special immigrant visas (SIVs) for Afghan interpreters, the Embassy staff and others who are now primary targets for the Taliban assassination, according to both refugee advocates and those who have worked with him.

