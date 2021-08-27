Chinese activist plans to protest in streets against forced vaccination program – Radio Free Asia

An activist in central Henan Province was arrested by local police after asking to organize a street demonstration against a nationwide forced vaccination program allegedly led by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP) in power, Xi Jinping.

Cheng Xiaofeng told RFA that he asked the police to organize the protest in downtown Zhuzhou, but the police refused to take the materials he handed over and instead summoned him for a meeting. examination.

“Their attitude was extremely hostile and one could say arrogant,” Cheng said. “The policeman just told me … they wouldn’t approve of it.”

“I said he should at least return my application to me according to legal procedures and indicate that he received it, but he refused,” Cheng said.

He said that according to China’s protests law, the lack of a written response from the police is tantamount to approval.

“We will organize the protest as planned on August 30,” Cheng said.

Official documents posted on local government websites in recent weeks indicated that Xi Jinping had announced a target of covering 78% of China’s total population by the end of October, with at least 200 million doses administered. across the country over the next two months.

A July 19, 2021 announcement on the official website of the Nanchong Municipal Government in southwest Sichuan Province reads: “Secretary-General Xi Jinping has personally reviewed the coronavirus vaccination program implementation plan in the second half of this year, and made the decision. “

Despite widespread public concerns about adverse effects in those vaccinated, government departments have been urged to “step up the work of guidance and propaganda, organize experts to allay people’s doubts, and strengthen the public’s willingness to stand up for themselves.” get vaccinated ”.

“The Party Central Committee and the State Council attach great importance to [this task], “It said.

While the National Health Commission has repeatedly stated that China’s vaccination program is purely voluntary, reports indicate that local authorities are using much more coercive measures to force people to be vaccinated, in order to reach the targets. targets set by central government.

Pressure from local elected officials

A video clip posted on social media showed a CCP village party secretary, surnamed Liu, arguing with residents of Caizhuang village in Henan province, boasting that he “preferred to kill 1,000 people by mistake rather than by mistake. than to miss a single person.

The person who shot the clip, Zhang Jie, told RFA that he wanted a medical exemption for him and his wife, as both suffer from thrombosis.

“But when I spoke to the hospital [about an exemption certificate], the doctor told me directly that they would not issue any, ”Zhang said.

Meanwhile, local officials contacted Zhang’s wife’s employer and told them to fire her if she refused to take the hit.

The video clip was the result of her later talk about the exemption with Party Secretary Liu.

After it was posted, three policemen from neighboring Shuanghe Township went to Zhang’s home and took him to the police station suspected of “spreading negative news” on August 24, Zhang said.

“They asked me to delete all the things I posted on my cell phone,” Zhang said.

Entry, access denied

Zhang said people without certification are now increasingly denied entry to supermarkets and farmers’ markets, as well as access to public transportation, with marks against their social credit records.

“From what I understand, a lot of people in China do not show up for the vaccine because they lack confidence in the vaccines made in China and hold on in the hope of getting the vaccines made. overseas, ”said Hu Ping, editor-in-chief. -Head of the magazine based in New York Beijing Spring said RFA.

“But the Chinese government has made vaccinating everyone a political priority,” Hu said. “Why didn’t the Chinese leaders come out and get the Chinese vaccine to show their confidence, like Taiwan [president] Tsai Ing-wen did with the Taiwanese vaccine? “

Cheng Xiaofeng said he wanted to protest because the Chinese-made vaccines were “rushed out without clinical trial data.”

“Some of my friends and classmates got a high fever after being vaccinated, and it lasted for almost a month,” Cheng said. “These are some of the side effects of the vaccine, but the government has never made it public, as if people have no right to know these things.”

“The most shameful thing is that they force you to fill out a form saying you have it voluntarily,” he said.

Another Zhuzhou resident, Chen Siming, said the vaccination campaign is political propaganda designed to show how China’s authoritarian political system can surpass that of the United States.

“I would rather die from COVID-19 than get it,” Chen said. “I am scared to death of vaccines made in China.”



Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.