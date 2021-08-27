Cyprus to revoke passports given to occupying Turkish Cypriot officials | cyprus, politics





Upset over Turkey’s plans to further reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha in the occupied northern third of the island, Cyprus’s legitimate Greek Cypriot government will revoke the passports of Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and 13 other officials. These provide Turkish Cypriot officials with European Union passports, as the occupied territory is not a member of the bloc Turkey has been trying unsuccessfully to join since 2005. Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos did not specify the identity of the officials targeted but said the decision concerned Varosha, Euronews reported. This was not said while Turkish Cypriot officials received Cypriot passports. Apart from Turkey, no other country in the world recognizes the isolated occupied Turkish Cypriot part, but Tatar has said that when the United Nations General Assembly opens in September, it will demand recognition. This is part of his call for two separate states and a permanent partition of the island divided by an illegal Turkish invasion in 1974, with some 35,000 Turkish troops still stationed there. “The cabinet has decided to revoke, not renew or issue the passports of the Republic of Cyprus to a number of people who are part of the pseudo-state cabinet or are members of the Varosha opening committee,” said Pelekanos without explaining why they got them at first. place. The actions of these officials “undermine the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and security of the Republic of Cyprus,” he said. “Their hostile actions against the Republic of Cyprus favor the implementation of Turkey’s plans to change Varosha’s status, contrary to UN resolutions,” he added. Local media reported that Tatar obtained a passport in 2000, but said he had never used it and would gladly return it. It is estimated that more than 100,000 Turkish Cypriots hold Republic of Cyprus identity cards or passports, the site also said. Tatar said the decision to withdraw his passport was a retaliatory measure and aimed at undermining the self-proclaimed Turkish Cypriot Republic, Reuters said. He does not recognize the legitimate Cypriot government, only his passports. “The decision of the Greek Cypriot side to revoke some of the passports of Turkish Cypriots is further proof that the ‘Republic of Cyprus’ has been transformed into a fully Greek Cypriot state and that respect for the legitimate rights of the Turkish Cypriot side of some any way, “Tatar told Reuters in a statement. The pro-government Turkish newspaper The Daily Sabah, propaganda spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, noted that the Cypriot government of President Nicos Anastasiades was caught in a scandal selling passports to wealthy foreigners without checking them, including including criminals. Tatar is the son of a prominent technocrat who acted as an adviser in the talks leading to the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus in 1960 after independence from Britain, the newspaper also reported.

