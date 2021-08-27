Politics
President Joko Widodo asked to reprimand officials who obtained a ‘booster’ from the Covid-19 vaccine
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – House of Representatives Committee Member IX Alifudin called on President Joko Widodo to reprimand the Office at central and regional levels who have performed the third or booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.
This is because currently a new booster vaccine is being given to health workers.
“The president should also reprimand officials who are already booster vaccine or third, because everyone who is vaccinated is already registered, so it is easy toregular“Alifudin said when contacted Kompas.com, Thursday (8/26/2021).
The PKS politician said he was concerned about the attitude of officials who had carried out the third dose of vaccination. The reason is that they are considered not to have feeling of crisis in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He also recalled that vaccines imported by the government are paid for by the state budget from taxes paid by the public. Therefore, he regrets if there are any public officials who have received additional vaccines.
Also Read: LaporCovid-19 Calls on Ministry of Health to Prioritize Healthcare Workers to Get Third Dose of Injectable Vaccines


“Supposedly, for the third vaccine or booster This is the focus first on health workers. Right after vaccination booster For health workers, it doesn’t matter if officials or the general public want a third vaccine or booster,” he said.
There are reports that a number of officials claimed to have received booster or a third dose of vaccination.
Some of the officials in question include TNI Commander Hadi Tjahjanto, East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor, and Samarinda Mayor Andi Harun.
This was revealed during their discussion with President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto during the Covid-19 vaccination review for students in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, Tuesday 8/24 / 2021.
We can end the Covid-19 pandemic if we unite against it. History has proven that vaccines have saved the world from pandemics time and time again.
Vaccines are one of the most valuable discoveries in the world of science. Do not hesitate and do not be afraid to be vaccinated. To verify immunization updates.
Let’s help health workers and our neighbors affected by Covid-19. Click here for donations via Kitabisa.
We care, the pandemic is over!
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/08/26/16321511/presiden-joko-widodo-diminta-tegur-pejabat-yang-telah-mendapatkan-booster
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
