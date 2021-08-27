Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed me PCB chief, says Ramiz Raja





Image source: TWITTER: @IRAMIZRAJA

Former Pakistani skipper Ramiz Raja

Cricketer turned commentator Ramiz Raja said he was appointed by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to become the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In an interview with Dawn, Raja confirmed to have been “informed by the Prime Minister’s office” that it was Imran Khan’s choice to take over Ehsan Mani’s PCB.

Raja said that an official notification of his appointment by the Prime Minister, who is also the chief boss of the PCB and a former captain of the national cricket team, will be released shortly, after which he will contest the PCB elections and will become the new president. from the administration board.

Meanwhile, Mani, who is almost out of the door as a senior PCB official after his three-year tenure ended on Wednesday, confirmed on condition of anonymity that “he will not continue as chairman of the PCB. PCB “.

Raja’s appointment, if true, comes after Imran Khan held separate meetings with Mani and Raja earlier this week.

Imran Khan would have liked to replace Mani, who had run for a second term to accomplish “unfinished” tasks.

A source said Mani was a bit “discolored” when he walked out of the prime minister’s office after the meeting.

After meeting Mani, the PM met Raja, a former Khan teammate with experience serving as Pakistan captain during his playing days.

During his meeting with Mani, the PM reportedly expressed his displeasure at Pakistan’s poor performance in England in July this year, where the team lost the T20 1-2 series in addition to suffering a 0-3 in the ODI.

Mani was appointed a member of the PCB Board of Governors (BoG) by Khan three years ago, then ran for and won the election to become PCB leader in September 2018, replacing Najam Sethi who had resigned.

