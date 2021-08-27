India Focuses on Improving Maritime Safety as President of United Nations Security Council: Leadership Seeks Global Roadmap

As the current President of the United Nations Security Council, India has provided dynamic leadership and direction in envisioning a global roadmap on strengthening maritime security that will go a long way in shaping the contours of the order. emerging global —-

The UN Security Council’s public debate on strengthening maritime security: an argument for international cooperation, held in August 2021 and chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was crucial because it was the first once maritime safety is debated in a holistically as an exclusive agenda item in such a high level global forum. Even though the UN Security Council has discussed and adopted resolutions on different aspects of maritime security on previous occasions, exclusive attention and declaration on such an imperative agenda in such a high-level forum reflects the strategic importance of the issue in preserving a balance that shapes the contours of geostrategic stability in a changing new world order. In this context, it is argued that India’s leadership as the current President of the United Nations Security Council in shaping a comprehensive approach to maritime security at this critical juncture where ocean domains are facing challenges. increasing security concerns and threats is appropriate and timely. It revitalizes the issue within the international community while demonstrating the urgency of effectively addressing emerging maritime challenges in a spirit of reformed multilateral cooperation, increased transparency in governance that further affirms and emboldens established international law as it stands. is reflected in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law. from the sea (UNCLOS). Such an assertion is further propelled by India’s unique geographical position marked by its long coastline and the crucial intersection of the Indian Ocean, the Strait of Malacca and the unstable Indo-Pacific maritime corridor while connecting more waters. wide of the Pacific. This has a direct impact on the strategic geopolitical, security, economic and maritime trade concerns of New Delhi.

In the contemporary era of global political and economic interdependence, it is a fact that sea routes are increasingly faced with safety and security issues because they are vulnerable to piracy, terrorism and maritime disputes between many nations. The strategic sensitivities of the Indo-Pacific maritime domain, resulting from geopolitical competition and aggressive behavior by China in close proximity to India in conjunction with security threats in the greater Indian Ocean region due to piracy and acts of terrorism are the immediate causes of concern for New Delhi. In addition, military contestation in the South China Sea and its ramifications throughout the Pacific pose other threats to maritime security. Such continued maritime instability is proving unsustainable and poses a serious threat to global maritime trade routes. In this context, New Delhi’s call for a coordinated global roadmap for maintaining a safe and secure maritime domain, essentially marked by enhanced international cooperation and transparent governance, was widely hailed as an intervention. timely and appropriate to effectively establish a global maritime balance that is seen as an issue of paramount importance in the emerging post-COVID-19 global order.

During the UN Security Council debate, constituting the first stand-alone discussion on maritime security by the supreme UN body, India provided deep vision and direction to the international community on the issue of maritime security in a solid way with a focus on climate change and natural disasters. as integral components of the maritime domain while ensuring the full preservation and use of the shared maritime heritage. To this end, in her current capacity as President of the United Nations Security Council, India has proposed five principles that are imperative for ensuring maritime security. These principles deal with the removal of obstacles to legitimate maritime trade, the encouragement of responsible maritime connectivity, the settlement of maritime disputes by peaceful means based on international law, the joint fight against natural disasters and threats. maritime activities created by non-state actors, and the preservation of the environment and maritime resources.

Removing barriers to legitimate maritime trade is a strong underlying element in making maritime corridors in the global space free and open, thereby facilitating shared progress. So, PM Modi underlined India’s leadership in promoting a safe and secure maritime domain when he said:

In the current context, India has defined the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) on the basis of this open and inclusive ethic. Through this vision, we want to create an inclusive structure for maritime security in our region. This vision is that of a safe, secure and stable maritime domain. Free maritime trade also requires that we fully respect the rights of each other’s seafarers.

On the issue of the settlement of the contentious maritime disputes, the Indian Prime Minister confessed that they must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law, further adding that this is extremely important to promote mutual trust while ensuring world peace and stability. Importantly, India’s assertion on maritime security, which contained tacit reference to China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea, urged the international community to strengthen multilateral cooperation to ensure freedom of navigation in accordance with international laws in force and in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). New Delhi’s effort has been widely supported by the international community at the UNSC, in particular the United States who observed that the South China Sea and the wider Indo-Pacific witnessed dangerous encounters and provocative actions to advance illegal maritime claims that intimidate nearby nations, undermining the sovereignty of nations in the Indo-Pacific region .

The third principle New Delhi advocated at the UNSC concerns countries that jointly tackle maritime threats from non-state actors as well as natural disasters. In this context, India’s leadership role in the vast expanses of the Indian Ocean has been decisive and effective as a network security provider. The fourth principle emphasized the need to preserve the environment and marine resources from endemic pollution such as plastic waste and oil spills. India the fifth principle calls for responsible maritime connectivity by incorporating a viable structure that will accelerate maritime trade in accordance with the development of global norms and standards.

Importantly as the current President of the UN Security Council, India’s timely reference to promoting maritime security is in line with its past initiatives and exemplary vision on this issue. Towards this, New DelhisIndo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), offered at 14eThe East Asia Summit in Bangkok in November 2019 is seen as a landmark intervention in promoting strong international cooperation with a focus on seven pillars of maritime security, including maritime ecology; maritime resources; capacity building and resource sharing; disaster risk reduction and management; scientific, technological and academic cooperation; and trade connectivity and maritime transport. The global nature of the Indian-led IPOI, while being in perfect synergy with the five principles proposed by New Delhi to the United Nations Security Council, further makes it a formidable geopolitical construct that has the power and capacity to ensure maritime security, shared progress, territorial integrity and international protection. rules-based system while enabling improved maritime connectivity, strategic and economic cooperation and sustainable infrastructure development in the unstable Indo-Pacific Corridor, thus establishing a solid roadmap considering the essential energy balance and geostrategic balance in the greater Indian Ocean region and beyond.

In addition, India’s advocacy for enhanced maritime security at the highest level UN forum is aligned with its strategic commitment to promoting multilateral cooperation to establish stability, maritime security and l territorial integrity in the Indo-Pacific crucial. This manifests as its pivotal role in the QUAD architecturean exclusive grouping comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia while facilitating a strong military collaboration in collaboration withidentify new prospects for strategic cooperation in areas related to maritime connectivity, maritime security and trade with the aim of ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific maritime domain marked by territorial integrity and shared prosperity, which includes by extension the wider borders of the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. In addition, India’s persistent and decisive interventions instrengthen geostrategic cooperation within the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA)further propels New Delhi’s potential as a formidable first responder ensuring security in the greater Indian Ocean region that links Asia, Africa and beyond. At the same time, India’s White Shipping Information Fusion Center, coupled with training provided in support of hydrographic surveying and maritime safety in many countries, has been a historic initiative to expand the shared maritime domain to regional and global dimensions.

Such credible interventions effectively demonstrate India’s commitment, political acumen and ability to lead global efforts towards improving global maritime security. Remarks by Prime Minister Modis, while chairing the UNSC’s high-level open debate, rightly shows India’s strong resolve and determination to play a leading role in the vision of a global roadmap to set up a solid construction on maritime security which would protect and support legitimate maritime activities while combating traditional maritime activities and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain.