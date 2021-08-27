Donald Trump sued by police who say they plotted with extremists to incite riots on Capitol Hill





Seven USCapitol police officers have sued former President Donald Trump, alleging he plotted with far-right groups to provoke the deadly Jan.6 attack on Congress.

Key points: The case is the latest in a series of civil lawsuits aimed at holding Mr. Trump to account for the siege. Four police officers who participated in the defense of the Capitol later committed suicide. In a similar lawsuit filed by U.S. Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell, Mr. Trumparguedes actions were free speech

In a lawsuit in federal court in Washington, DC, the officer claimed the attack was the culmination of months of rhetoric from Mr. Trump, who they said knew of the potential for violence and actively carried it out. encouraged in the hope of stopping the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. .

The lawsuit alleged that Mr. Trump conspired with extremist groups The Proud Boys and The Oathkeepers, as well as far-right political operatives, including Roger Stone and Ali Alexander, who promoted Mr. Trump’s speech near the White House just before the attack on the Capitol.

“Trump, along with other defendants, deliberately and consistently made and encouraged false allegations of electoral fraud to discredit the election result and spuriously incite outrage from his supporters,” the lawsuit alleged .

The case is the latest in a string of civil lawsuits aimed at holding Mr. Trump accountable for the siege on Capitol Hill by a host of his supporters.

Four people died on the day of the violence. One was shot dead by police and the other three died of natural causes.

A Capitol police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the next day.

Four police officers who took part in the defense of the Capitol then committed suicide. More than a hundred police officers were injured.

Ron Fischetti, a personal attorney for Mr. Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a similar lawsuit filed by U.S. Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell, Mr. Trump argued that his actions were free speech protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and that he could not be held responsible under of American civil law because he was acting in his capacity as president on January 6. .

Reuters

