Melania Trump and Donald express their “deepest condolences” for the 13 US soldiers killed in Kabul | World | New





Suicide bombers targeted civilians and US troops at the city’s international airport, causing bloodshed and devastation. At least 12 US servicemen, including 11 Marines and a Navy medic, died in the attacks, according to the Pentagon. The Afghan Ministry of Health also confirmed to CNN that up to 60 civilians were killed in the blasts, and many more were injured.

In a statement, the former US president said: “’Melania and I extend our deepest condolences to the families of our brilliant and courageous military personnel whose duty to the United States was very important to them.

“Our hearts are also with the families of the innocent civilians who died today in the savage attack on Kabul.”

“This tragedy should never have happened, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand,” he added.

His wife, Melania, also expressed her deepest condolences via her Twitter account.

The ex-FLOTUS posted: “‘We pray for the families and loved ones of the sea heroes killed in Kabul and for all those who are suffering during this difficult time.’

Responsibility for the deadly attacks has been claimed by the Islamic State.

ISIS’s official news agency Amaq told its Telegram channel that a member called Abdul Rahman al-Logari carried out “the martyrdom operation near Kabul airport”.

In a statement on his website titled “Surrender-in-Chief,” he wrote: “Joe Biden promised Americans a future of growth, strength, diplomacy and power.

“He told us America was back. Instead, he withdrew his troops from Afghanistan before withdrawing our weapons, our allies, or even our own citizens.

“Joe Biden backed down from our enemies and failed to protect our allies. Under Joe Biden, the Taliban are back – not America.”

