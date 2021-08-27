Investigation in Indonesia shows President’s approval affected by handling of pandemic





By Kate Lamb and Agustinus Beo Da Costa JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest level in five years following a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections, according to an investigation released Wednesday. Conducted by pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia, the survey showed 59% of those polled were satisfied with the president, the lowest ranking since March 2016. The survey, which involved 1,220 respondents, was conducted between July 30 and August 4, as the country was in the throes of a virulent viral wave that led to overwhelmed hospitals and oxygen shortages on the densely populated island of Java. Indonesia has recorded more than 4 million cases of the coronavirus and more than 129,000 deaths, among the highest figures in Asia. “While Widodo’s lower approval rating is primarily caused by the pandemic and the government’s largely inconsistent and confusing responses to the health crisis, the sole factor is unlikely to be the factor,” said Todd Elliot, analyst. principal at Concord Consulting. “Confidence in a government in Indonesia normally wanes if the economy is perceived to be underperforming and the latest round of coronavirus restrictions has hit businesses particularly hard.” The president said last week in his annual State of the Nation address that there was a need to strike a balance between health and economic interests during the pandemic. Overall, 54.3% of those polled said they trusted the president to properly handle the health crisis, while perceptions of the country’s economic situation were the worst since 2004. The investigation indicated widespread dissatisfaction with social restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the virus that have been in place since early July. Restrictions were relaxed in some areas on Monday, including Jakarta, to allow limited capacity in shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship after a recent drop in cases. Only 42% of those polled agreed with the curbs, according to the survey. With more than 50% of Indonesians employed in the informal sector, the restrictions had a huge impact on people’s livelihoods, with 79.2% of those polled saying their incomes had declined during the pandemic and 53.3% describing the economic situation of their household as worse or much worse.

