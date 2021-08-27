Taiwan has allies across the strait

Studying in a foreign country can change one’s perspective of the world, and the unpredictable ways it shapes a person is an education that cannot be accredited by any university. Taking courses abroad adds another layer to the adventure of obtaining a degree. The new culture and the classroom experience abroad build character and enhance learning.

I expected all of this when I came to Taiwan for my MA in Linguistics, like many other foreign students at my university. However, Chinese students participating in one-semester exchange programs have had their experiences colored by politics and social division.

I started my studies in early 2016, shortly before Tsai Ing-wen () was sworn in as president. Chinese students were plentiful on campus before an inevitable erosion of cross-strait diplomacy nearly wiped out their numbers.

I became close to a small group of Chinese friends who had come here to study together. They gradually became more and more comfortable opening up to me, to the point that one evening, after a few drinks in the privacy of my campus room, they spoke about their dark government.

They hoped that Taiwan would succeed in becoming independent, believing that it would spark a revolution at home. They despised the constant surveillance and enforced obedience to Chinese President Xi Jinping (), whom they called Emperor Xi.

When I asked them how many other people in China thought the same, we guessed 25 percent. Maybe an exaggerated number, but still an interesting number to hear.

One evening, during a dinner in a crowded restaurant, one of them said in a thunderous voice: Do you know that Taiwan is part of China?

I changed the subject, but later asked why he did that. My friend said that Chinese spies followed foreign students to Taiwan, so he always made sure to say something to please them when they went out in public.

One of these friends regretted not being able to get closer to the Taiwanese. He wanted to tell them his true feelings about this country, but he never knew who to trust, or who could repeat their thoughts to the wrong person. He trusted me as a complete stranger, and only in the privacy of my room. The whiskey might also have helped.

These discussions were saddening in one respect. I can only imagine how offended other patrons were in the restaurant that night, hearing my friend spout some Beijing-approved catch-all propaganda that even he didn’t believe.

How many times has this scene repeated, further amplifying the acrimony between the two parties?

It reminded me of a group tour I took to the Great Wall of China in 2011. On the bus ride back to Beijing, the guide told us all Westerners that he was desperate to flee to the United States, but he knew his father would. rather kill him than let him go. Maybe he was just buttering us for tips, or maybe it was his unvarnished emotion.

I also thought about the number of Chinese and Taiwanese from my home country, Canada, who are good friends with each other and live in the same social circles. I remember asking a few of my Chinese friends, who have since become Canadian citizens, if a Chinese policy had ever interfered with their friendships. Their answers were like: I am in Canada now. This thing doesn’t matter anymore.

What intrigued me about my Chinese comrades, apart from the rebels who came to my room for secret conversations, was how much they enjoyed participating in class discussions, always being the first to ask questions and not. never hesitating to express himself. The locals were far too shy at school, even in the English classes I taught. Their reluctance to participate would drive teachers up the wall.

If there was one thing I wanted Taiwanese to learn from the Chinese, it was the ability to speak in a very ironic way considering the group that came from an empire of repression and censorship.

I first noticed the Chinese tendency to be communicative when I briefly lived in Shanghai. If someone didn’t like me, they let me know. If they did, a friendship was formed within seconds. This is how the aforementioned friendships began.

At a nearly empty dumpling restaurant in Taiwan, a student sat at my table and started chatting. I recognized the behavior. I had to ask: are you from China?

My guess was correct, and soon after, I was hanging out with him and his revolutionary friends.

There were things that I wanted all Chinese students to learn from Taiwanese, but these things were taken for granted. Even those who are loyal to their government likely had their feelings and opinions influenced by relaxed and politically diverse Taiwanese society.

Two semesters later, all the Chinese students were gone from campus, and it has become a less interesting place although I don’t think the Taiwanese student body noticed or cared much.

One of the areas studied in linguistics is the effect of politics on language.

Taiwan experienced this during the years of Mandarin’s punitive policy from 1945 to 1987. Taiwanese were forced to suppress their mother tongue, and the effects are felt today, Mandarin remains the national language.

Through my friendships on campus with Chinese students, I learned a lesson in linguistics that crossed the boundaries of politics and culture. I have seen them alter their rhetoric in certain contexts and censor themselves based on real and perceived political threats.

At the same time, I saw that something in their culture encouraged direct expression. Maybe when you walk on one end of the intellectual pipe, different ideas burst at the other end with more force.

I hope that one day soon, Chinese exchange students can return to Taiwan in large numbers. If they do, my only hope is that the Taiwanese will take the opportunity to form friendships with them. If the occasional forced propaganda can be ignored, common ground could be found, besides letting some good traits rub off on each other.

Pete Starkey is a pseudonym to protect author friends.