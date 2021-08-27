India’s most populous state drops crop burning cases against farmers





Smoke rises from the stubble of paddy waste as it burns in a field near Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, northern India, November 6, 2018. REUTERS / Altaf Hussain

LUCKNOW, India, Aug.26 (Reuters) – India’s most populous state will drop lawsuits against farmers accused of burning crop waste, a major source of pollution, as ruling Bharatiya Janata party tries to appease producers ahead of next year’s elections in Assembly State. The action comes at a time when some states have stepped up penalties for burning crop residues to avoid an expected increase in air pollution that causes smog every year during low winter temperatures. The predominantly agricultural northern state of Uttar Pradesh, which has more inhabitants than Brazil, is also considering waiving fines on farmers, an influential voting bloc, for burning crop stubble. “The idea was not to punish farmers but to educate the public about the burning of crop stubble and its effects on the environment,” Navneet Sehgal, the top official in the information department of the city, told Reuters. the state. Shiv Kant Dixit, head of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, or Indian Farmers’ Federation affiliated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP, said he had urged the state to withdraw lawsuits against farmers for burning crop residues. “About 10,000 farmers were slapped for stubble burning and a fine of around 1 billion rupees was imposed,” Dixit said, referring to a total figure equivalent to $ 13 million. The government of Uttar Pradesh is seeking to appease angry farmers ahead of the state assembly elections, said Sudhir Panwar, farmer group leader Kisan Jagriti Manch. For more than eight months, tens of thousands of farmers camped on major highways leading to the capital, New Delhi, to oppose new farm laws, as part of farmers’ longest-standing protest against the government by Modi. Read more The election in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 lawmakers – more than any other state – to parliament in New Delhi, is often seen as a barometer of the popularity of the federal government. Modi’s BJP should do everything to keep the state, which has 240 million inhabitants. ($ 1 = 74.22 rupees) Other stories from Top Environnement Death toll rises to at least 20 in flooding in western Venezuela Thaw-induced landslide triggers partial closure of Denali National Park in Alaska Tepco to consult fishing communities on water release plan – official Indonesia warns start of rainy season could trigger more natural disasters Reporting by Saurabh Sharma in LUCKNOW; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Clarence Fernandez Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-most-populous-state-drop-crop-burning-cases-against-farmers-2021-08-26/

