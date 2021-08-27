Herschel Walker builds campaign team with strong financial ties to Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump OpenSecrets





(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Former National Football League star Herschel Walker announced on Tuesday that he would run for the Georgia Senate to overthrow freshman Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). Walker already has the backing of former President Donald Trump, but his Senate campaign team also has close financial ties to former President and controversial Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

The Walkers team has already formed a super PAC called Third Down Georgia, which registered with the Federal Election Commission in May and raised $ 27,102 in the second quarter.

The super PAC is incorporated under the office of the Georgia Secretary of State and lists its registered agent as Jason Boles, Treasurer of Walker’s Main Campaign Committee and a Designated Agent and Record Keeper for Greenes Main Campaign Committee. Boles is also the treasurer and record keeper of the Greenes Joint Fundraising Committee.

Greene, a Georgia representative for the first term, a staunch ally of Trump and supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, was stripped of her committee post in February after several anti-Semitic comments she made, as well that speeches in which she encouraged violence against elected Democrats, became public.

The Tory MP has also promoted other 9/11 conspiracy theories and the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. She propagated Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and likened the mask warrants to the Holocaust.

Greene capitalized on the controversy. She raised $ 4.7 million ahead of the 2022 election cycle, including $ 3.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 following the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. And a lot of Greenes’ fundraising has come from small donors. In the first quarter of 2021, $ 2.6 million of Greenes’ total contributions came from donors who gave $ 200 or less. In the second quarter of the year, Greene raised about $ 1.6 million, of which $ 967,045 came from small donors.

Boles is also the treasurer of Stop Socialism NOW, a super PAC that has spent tens of thousands of dollars in independent spending to support the two Republican candidates for the 2020 Senate election in Georgia, former Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

The super PAC was involved in a complaint filed against Greene with the Federal Election Commission in May. The nonprofit Common Cause watchdog has alleged that Greenes’ appearance in a Stop Socialism NOW video ad was an illegal solicitation of soft money donations to the super PAC.

Federal law states that applicants cannot solicit donations greater than $ 5,000 on behalf of super PAC, and Common Cause argued that its performance in the ad was an implied solicitation of funds.

Boles’ political ties to conservative actors extend far beyond Greene. North Carolina Policy Watch reported that Boles is involved in 57 different political organizations and businesses across Georgia, and may have helped fund a right-wing infiltration of progressive political groups in North Carolina.

Organizations Boles is linked to include casino gaming advocacy groups and various Republican State and PAC campaign committees.

Another designated agent listed on Walkers’ campaign brief is Stefan Passantino, a former deputy legal adviser to Trump in the White House who oversaw ethical compliance issues.

When Passantino stepped down in 2018, he co-founded Elections LLC., A company that received $ 1.1 million from various Republican political organizations, according to spending data compiled by OpenSecrets.

The Trumps 2020 re-election committee donated most of that money. Between April 2019 and December 2020, the committee paid Elections LLC. a total of $ 700,369 on 22 installments for legal advice.

The last three payments, which totaled more than $ 140,000 between November 12 and December 7, 2020, were made for legal advice on Trump’s election recount efforts. Passantino was a lawyer registered in a Trump campaign lawsuit that claimed election workers in Chatham County, Georgia, mishandled 53 mail-in ballots. The lawsuit was then dismissed by a judge.

Passantino and Elections LLC. was also hired by the Greenes campaign, OpenSecrets previously reported. Greenes’ campaign committee paid the company $ 93,564 in 20 installments, the last two of which were in January of this year.

The Warnocks campaign is well prepared financially for a race that could determine which party controls the Senate in the second half of President Joe Bidens’ term. So far, he has raised the most candidates among the 2022 midterm candidates, cashing in $ 32.1 million at the end of the second quarter.

Please feel free to distribute or cite this material, but please credit OpenSecrets. For permission to reprint for commercial purposes, such as manuals, contact OpenSecrets: [email protected]

Read more OpenSecrets News & Analysis: Campaign Funding Election 2022 Joint Fundraising Committees PAC Politicians and Elections

Support accountability journalism

At OpenSecrets.org, we provide in-depth stories about money in politics in the public interest. Whether you’re reading about the 2020 Presidential Fundraiser, conflict of interest, or the influence of black money, we produce this content with a small but dedicated team. Every donation we receive from users like you goes directly to promoting high-quality data analysis and investigative journalism you can trust. Please support our work and keep this resource free. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2021/08/herschel-walker-builds-campaign-team-with-deep-ties-to-marjorie-taylor-greene-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos