Politics
In the service of Xi Jinping’s thought
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has announced its intention to reduce excessive income and redistribute wealth within society. This follows a crackdown on the country’s tech companies.
Observers were quick to draw two main conclusions: first, that Chinese President Xi Jinping () and the CCP keep the rich in check while ensuring that the wealth is subordinated to political power; and second, that Xi and the party show their true colors as communists. These conclusions are not wrong, but they are part of the larger strategy behind Xi’s and the party’s actions.
Since coming to power, Xi has worked tirelessly to consolidate his position as head of the People’s Republic of China. He purged his opponents in the name of anti-corruption campaigns and suppressed separatism and dissent in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, but most importantly, he placed his ideology in the pantheon of communist thinkers. Over the years, we have become familiar with Xi Jinping’s thought term, which encapsulates Xi’s vision for China and his path to socialism with Chinese characteristics.
On the surface, his contributions to the party ideology appear to be a mere formality. Its predecessors also gave their own flavor to socialism with Chinese characteristics. Hu Jintao () defended the scientific perspective of development, while Jiang Zemin () marked his leadership with the three representatives. These guiding theories broadly followed the line of Deng Xiaopings’ theory () of China’s reform and opening up to the world.
However, Xi Jinping believes it is a departure from his predecessors and recent developments in China demonstrate this.
China under Xi has violated many standards in the past. He abolished term limits, instilled greater party discipline, and openly promoted and defended China’s interests at home and abroad by coercive means.
It was all done in the name of national rejuvenation and to realize the Chinese dream. His bold claims for his vision of the country were once easy to pass as propaganda and empty words. Today we have to recognize that Xi thinks what he says.
In the latest issue of Foreign Affairs magazine, Jude Blanchette wrote that unlike Xi, Deng Xiaoping has shown strategic patience in asserting China’s interests on the world stage.
Indeed, Deng called on the country and its successive leaders to bide their time. Critics of Xis contend that he sinned for pursuing policies contrary to Dengs advice.
However, pointing out that Xis’ display of impatience is pride or error misses the point. China today is stronger than it was 20 years ago, and it is undeniably more capable economically and militarily since Xi took power. China has bided its time and is ready to complete the next phase of its revolution.
When we look at what is happening in China today, we must apply all the lenses at our disposal, including the ideological one. It is very certain that the party crackdown on tech companies and the rich is its means of asserting its authority; it is equally likely that this was done to reach the next phase of building socialism with Chinese characteristics, just as when Joseph Stalin put an end to the new economic policy (a period of liberalization of the peasantry within the Union Soviet) and radically moved to agricultural collectivization.
Xi is a man on a revolutionary mission. He has sought to recreate China in his own image and he has succeeded so far. The cult of the personality that surrounds him reminds many of Mao Zedong (); it brought Hong Kong to its knees and maintained economic growth, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deng said it doesn’t matter if a cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice. Xi and the party seek to achieve their goals by any means necessary, and that goal is to make China an undisputed great power. Everything he does now is another brick on the road to realizing Xi Jinping’s thought.
Nigel Li is a student at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.
