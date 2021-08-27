23 national parks created in Pakistan to fight climate change: Zartaj Gul





FAISALABAD: August 26 – Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul unveils the inauguration plaque for Miyawaki Forest in Bagh-e-Jinnah. APP

FAISALABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said Thursday that 23 national parks have been established in the country in addition to planting a billion trees to fight climate change.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony at Kalash Park near Kamalpur Interchange Sargodha Road Faisalabad, she said Pakistan is facing the worst effects of climate change, which is not only increasing the temperature but also severely affecting the ecosystem.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul addressing the media after the inauguration of Kalash Park near the Kamalpur interchange. APP

She said the prime minister saw the problem in time and prioritized it by launching a 10 billion tree tsunami program in the country.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the world leader in climate change because he motivated the Pakistani community as well as the international community to plant as many trees as possible to overcome climate change.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country on the right track for progress and prosperity and the people would soon reap the fruits of national development.

Zartaj Gul said the government has also introduced electric vehicles to minimize the impact of environmental risks as the drylands are plowed under the Recharge Pakistan program. Likewise, district administrations have also been activated to adopt environmentally friendly policies and plant as many trees as possible as part of a clean and green program, she said.

She said that all brick kilns were being converted to zigzag technology to control environmental pollution, however, public cooperation was imperative to achieve the desired results of this program.

She said Imran Khan was the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to put people at ease with his performance. Only the PTI government had effectively protested against oppression and barbarism in Held Valley by the Indian government.

She said the prime minister also exposed the ugly face of the Modi government by highlighting its atrocities in all international forums, including the United Nations.

She said Pakistan took a clear stance that it would not become a part of a war rather it would support the peace process in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan had also clearly refused to donate air bases for destructive purposes.

She said previous governments wasted public money only on roads, bridges and buildings, but Prime Minister Imran Khan planned to spend it on the people and in this regard the Ehsas program was launched to help the poor, widows, workers, farmers and the disabled. people while the entire money distribution system had been computerized to ensure transparency in order to eliminate corruption.

She said that 30% of the Ehsas program was spent in Sindh, as the people of that province lived in very miserable conditions due to ill-conceived policies and the corruption of its rulers.

She said the PTI government issued Kisan cards to farmers to revolutionize the agricultural sector, while the poor received health cards so that they could benefit from quality health facilities.

The Prime Minister also introduced “one nation one curriculum” to bridge the gap between rich and poor, which would also contribute to nation building in the country.

Provincial Colonial Minister Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and others were also present on the occasion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.app.com.pk/domestic/23-national-parks-established-in-pakistan-to-overcome-climate-change-zartaj-gul/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos