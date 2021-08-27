Opinion: Trump’s rally script has collapsed





But at a recent rally in Alabama, the old scenario fell apart. Trump, after reassuring the crowd that he supported “their freedoms,” said he recommended they take the Covid-19 vaccine. “That’s good. I did. Take the shots.” The crowd, which had cheered Trump until then, suddenly lost their oneness glee. Some of the rallygoers started booing, not with Trump but against him. “No, it’s okay. It’s okay. You have your freedoms,” he said, appearing to quickly recalibrate. “I just took the vaccine.” This way of putting it was quite a concession from Trump, who once bragged about being “the father of the vaccine.” Having touted it as “a medical miracle,” he has now been forced by a crowd of his own supporters to view it as something he had just taken.

He wasn’t the only one booed that night, either. The crowd also vigorously taunted Alabama Republican Representative Mo Brooks, one of Trump’s close allies, when he told them to pass the 2020 election (even reiterating the false claim that he was was a fraud).

At the rally, Trump and Brooks were confronted with something that Republican leaders have experienced – but never quite learned – time and time again over the past 30 years: The hardest core and conspiratorial base of their movement may be. exploited for gain elections, but they can never be contained or controlled. And whatever loyalty elected leaders once commanded from that base, any politician who tries (once they’ve been unleashed) to hold them back or disillusion them with a plot must ultimately veer even more to right or risk being made irrelevant.

This reality has been a defining characteristic of the American right since the Reagan era. By the late 1980s, there was a full-fledged conservative establishment in the United States: a network of think tanks, politicians, donors, and media figures who wielded significant social and economic influence. The conservative wing of the GOP also finally held real political power: the presidency in the 1980s, Congress in the 1990s. It mattered, because it meant that the right was big enough to fight for power and had enough power. power to fight.

The grassroots, too, now had new ways to amplify their own preferences, with their problems and plots amplified by rapidly growing right-wing media that fueled the political battles that served to further uplift GOP conservatives. This became clear in the 1990s, when Newt Gingrich, an innovative Tory lawmaker with huge political appetites, helped fend off then-minority leader Bob Michel, preparing to become president when a wave Conservative lawmakers invaded Congress in the 1994 midterm elections. Gingrich relied heavily on his connections with media figures like Rush Limbaugh to motivate a conservative base outraged by the Clinton administration and convinced that the White House was a hive of murderous conspiracies. But no sooner had Gingrich taken power than these new lawmakers began to carve out a place on his right. While Gingrich appeared to take the filibuster to a new level when he forced the government to shut down in 1995-96 (then the longest in U.S. history), a group of far-right representatives took to is opposed to his efforts to reopen government once it was clear the effort had backfired. (Gingrich vowed not to campaign for anyone who opposed him, but ultimately relented in an effort to retain his majority). Backed by the conservative media and the Clinton conspiracy complex, these ultraconservatives pushed for impeachment long before Gingrich himself was ready to pursue it. And for all the conservative policies he managed to enact with Clinton’s backing, Gingrich faced a faction of conservative lawmakers who attacked him for his willingness to compromise and applauded his resignation after his midterm. 1998. President George W. Bush faced the same dynamic. His 2004 re-election campaign focused heavily on a base that mocked and distorted the military service of its opponent John Kerry and flocked to the polls to oppose marriage equality. Bush and his team did not understand how captive he was to this base’s anger until he began pushing for immigration reform during his second term. The administration was stunned by the immediacy and virulence of the backlash – what was supposed to be his signature legislation only served to reveal how little control he had over his party base.

This model of creating and then losing control of a monster was also on display with the snack. Born in response to the election of President Barack Obama and the global financial crisis, the movement re-energized a declining Republican Party, helping to ensure a landslide in the 2010 midterm elections while moving it. sharply to the right. Party leaders like President John Boehner happily embraced their new majority, eager to use their victories as leverage in negotiations with Obama, as Gingrich had done with Clinton. In his first week as President, he warned them they should change their tactics in power, saying, “Campaigning is different from governing.

But the Tea Party caucus disagreed. Texas Republican Representative Louie Gohmert, for example, pushed for legislation requiring presidential candidates to release their detailed birth certificates, injecting the (thus relentlessly flogged by Trump) birthing plot into Congress.

Boehner found he could use the new caucus to hamper Obama’s agenda and continually investigate events like the embassy attack in Benghazi, Libya – but couldn’t get lawmakers to actually legislate. He has seen budget deals, debt ceiling votes and immigration reform crumble. “Far-right thinkers would refuse to support the leadership of the House no matter what,” he wrote in his memoir, “but because they were” insurgents “they never had the responsibility of trying to fix things themselves. ” He eventually gave up, stepping down in the middle of his tenure in 2015.

Trump took a different approach. Rather than trying to appeal to the party base, he sought to embody it. He could do it because, unlike Gingrich, Bush and Boehner, he was not part of the conservative establishment: he aimed at it, posing as an alien at war not only with the Liberals and Democrats, but with the leaders. conservatives and republicans. There didn’t seem to be any space between Trump and the crazier parts of the party base; in fact, he dragged the rest of the party into grassroots positions, commanding a disturbing and almost universal loyalty to the party as he did.

Yet even that proved insufficient to contain the party’s right-wing base or get it to compromise. This base has rarely had to choose between Trump and his favorite plots. But as the response at the rally showed, if forced to choose, a good chunk of the base would abandon Trump.

That’s not to say Trump is suddenly on the sidelines. He has always been more of a political lemming than a political leader, striving to meet with the party base wherever he is. His modulation on stage suggests he will continue to do so, as will other Republican leaders heading into the 2024 election. Despite all the talk about Trump transforming the Republican Party, what he has mostly done is to realize who was really responsible for it.

