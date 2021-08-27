Karo Regent welcomes national coordination meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo





Karo, TuntasOnline.com – Karo Regent Cory Sriwaty Sebayang attended the 2021 National Inflation Control Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) virtually in the Command Center Room of the Karo Regent’s Office on Wednesday (8/25/2021 ). The national coordination meeting was chaired by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo with the theme “Encouraging the growing role of food MSMEs by optimizing digitization to support economic recovery and food price stability “. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in his directive said that the Indonesian economy is now showing improvement. While still facing uncertainty, he asked the audience to remain grateful while maintaining vigilance. We need to be thankful, even though we still face uncertainty. Our country’s economy is improving, but we must remain vigilant. he said. The president said that in the second quarter of 2021, the Indonesian economy was able to grow 7.07% year-on-year with the inflation rate controlled at 1.52% year-on-year. According to him, this inflation rate will be well below the inflation target of 3% in 2021. The inflation rate is well below the inflation target of 3% for 2021. But we also know that low inflation may also not be a good thing as it could indicate a decrease in the purchasing power of consumers. people due to activity and mobility restrictions. he added. The president also stressed that in the third quarter of 2021, the government should continue to increase its vigilance and be careful in regulating the balance between health and the economy, regulating throttle and brakes, and continue to make efforts to control Covid-19. “In addition, vulnerable people must also be protected by the government.

The purchasing power of people must be increased to encourage demand, demand and can be the engine of economic growth, “he said. Meanwhile, Karo Regent Cory S Sebayang addressed the national coordination meeting chaired by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday 25/08, saying that the Central Inflation Control Team (TPIP) has been tasked with to monitor the main indicators of the regional economy in real time. , as a new strategy to encourage the economy It is hoped that through this national coordination meeting, we will be able to harmonize national inflation control. By strengthening synergy and collaboration with all stakeholders, we are optimistic about the long-term and sustainable maintenance of the low and stable inflation that has been achieved in recent years. “This requires synergy between central, provincial and regional governments, especially maintaining the price stability of agricultural products, in sustaining the community economy in the aftermath of this pandemic,” Cory said. (RT / TO)

