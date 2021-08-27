UK keeps Pakistan on red travel list





As many as 31,979 Pakistanis have traveled from the UK to Pakistan since January. Photo: Reuters Seven countries, including Canada, Denmark and Switzerland, will enter the green list on August 30. Thailand and Montenegro, meanwhile, will be added to the red list. Passengers arriving in the UK from Red List destinations “will be required to self-isolate for 10 days at a managed quarantine facility”. The misery of thousands of people continues; the diplomatic offensive fails.

Pakistan continues to be on the red list, as the British government announced its latest travel review on Thursday.

He remains on the list for failing to meet requirements for genomic surveillance capability, transmission risk and variants of concern.

Pakistan was hoping it would be moved to the Orange List in the latest review, with government officials – including Prime Minister Imran Khan – urging the UK government to place the country on the Orange Travel List.

But it seems that the diplomatic offensive has failed and the misery of thousands of people separated from their families continues.

According to the latest update, seven countries, namely Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Switzerland and the Azores, will enter the green list from 4 a.m. on Monday, August 30.

Thailand and Montenegro, on the other hand, will be added to the red list at the same time, “reflecting the increasing rates of cases in these countries and the higher risk that travel from these countries poses to British public health”, indicates the notice.

“The high rates combined with lower published levels of genomic surveillance in Thailand and Montenegro than in other countries mean that an outbreak of a new variant or existing variants of concern (VOC) or variants under investigation (VUI ) cannot be easily identified before it is imported and sown across the UK, ”he added.

According to the UK government, passengers arriving in the UK from Red List destinations “will be required to self-isolate for 10 days at a managed quarantine facility and follow necessary testing requirements.”

“Data for all countries will be monitored and the government will not hesitate to take action if the data shows that the risk ratings of countries have changed,” he said.

What are the rules of the traffic light system? (Courtesy of inews.co.uk)

The system is based on the following criteria:

The percentage of a country’s population that has been vaccinated The infection rate The prevalence of variants of concern The country’s access to reliable scientific data and genomic sequencing

There are currently four categories of traffic lights.

Green: Arrivals must take a pre-departure test three days before returning to the UK, as well as a PCR test no later than the second day of their return. They don’t have to quarantine themselves unless they test positive, and there is no requirement for further testing.

Green Watch List: The same rules apply as for the Green List, but countries on this list are “at risk of going from green to orange”, potentially without much warning.

Amber: all travelers are required to take a pre-departure test three days before their return and a PCR test no later than the second day of their return. Travelers who are not fully vaccinated should also self-isolate for 10 days and have a second PCR test on the eighth day of their return. An optional day five test may be performed, with a negative result allowing travelers to “test” out of quarantine, but the eighth day test should still be performed regardless of the result.

Red: Arrivals must undertake a 10-day quarantine at a managed hotel priced at £ 2,285 per single adult (with additional charges for additional guests sharing a room) plus pre-departure testing and mandatory PCR testing on day or before two and from the eighth day.

Pakistan had hoped to be removed from the British government’s red list of travel bans alongside Turkey, which also remains on the red list.

Three factors determine placement

The responsible department said three main factors determine the final decision to remove the country from the list or keep it.

In an interview with Geo.tv, a spokesperson for the Department of Health – which maintains the countries’ traffic light system – said genomic surveillance capacity, risk of transmission and variants of concern are key factors in making the final decision.

When asked to comment on the progress Pakistan has made to get off the red list, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said: factors, including genomic surveillance capacity, risk of transmission and worrisome variants. ”

The spokesperson explained that the traffic light system categorizes countries based on risk to protect public health and vaccine deployment against COVID-19 variants and that the Joint Biosecurity Center (JBC) produces risk assessments countries and territories.

The spokesperson added that decisions on the allocation of Red, Amber or Green lists and associated border measures are taken by ministers, which take into account JBC risk assessments, as well as more public health factors. wide.

The UK government says it uses a range of data sources to inform decisions, including from GISAID, the World Health Organization (WHO), official reports from host government / administration websites, data from mandatory UK testing and information provided by host governments / administrations.

Many countries and territories have limited genomic sequencing and variant evaluation or do not publish their data and, therefore, monitoring for variants of concern is difficult, the government maintains.

Geo.tv also spoke to three MPs who have been in contact with the UK government in recent weeks, arguing that Pakistan should be taken off the red list.

A lawmaker said Pakistan had made major progress but that “the recent increase in death and infection rates is worrying”.

The second MP said he was confident Pakistan would drop off the red list. The third MP said that “the UK government is aware that Pakistan has no other worrying variants other than Delta, which has now spread widely across the UK and is being dealt with.”

In a recent letter to Health Secretary Sajid Javed, a group of MPs wrote that keeping Pakistan on the red list was causing severe suffering to so many in the diaspora who were unable to see their family members. , especially critically ill parents, as well as spouses and children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/367216-will-pakistan-be-removed-from-the-red-list-soon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos