Despite the labels, Trump’s misinformation tweets have spread widely





In the days before and after last year’s presidential election, Twitter attempted to limit the spread of election disinformation posted by former President Donald Trump by using warning labels and blocking engagement with politicians. tweets. But a new study shows that those messages actually spread further and longer than those that went unreported.

What you need to know Research found that Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential tweets that were tagged by Twitter as disputed or potentially misleading spread further and longer than those that went unreported The study was conducted by the New York Universitys Center for Social Media and Politics and its findings were published this week in the Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review. Zeve Sanderson, co-author of the article and executive director of the Center for Social Media and Politics, said it was not clear whether Twitter’s warning labels were working or not A Twitter spokesperson insisted that the company’s actions impacted the spread of election misinformation

Researchers at New York University’s Center for Social Media and Policy found that Trump’s posts that were tagged by Twitter as disputed and potentially misleading, which the article’s authors called a soft intervention spread farther than tweets that did not receive any intervention.

The study found that tweets that received a harsh intervention, they were tagged and blocked from engaging with users, including retweets, had a wider reach on Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit than those that received a soft or non-existent intervention. Posts are resurfacing on other social media platforms as links, quotes or screenshots. On average, tweets that received the most severe action were posted to pages with more than five times as many subscribers than posts that received soft or no intervention.

Zeve Sanderson, co-author of the article and executive director of the Center for Social Media and Politics, said it was not clear whether Twitter’s warning labels were working or not.

His eventual Twitter intervened on posts that were more likely to spread, or his possible Twitter interventions caused a backlash and increased their spread, he said.

Despite the tweets’ wide exposure, previous research suggests that the labels could reduce people’s trust in fake content, which the NYU researchers noted in their article.

NYU researchers analyzed 1,149 political tweets from Trump from November 1, 2020 to January 8, 2021. 303 received soft inventions, 16 hard interventions, and 830 received no intervention at all. They identified the same posts on Instagram, Facebook and Reddit and collected data on these platforms, which have different content moderation rules. The results of the studies were published this week in the Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review.

The findings underscore how the intervention on one platform has limited impact when the content can easily spread to others, said co-author and researcher Megan A. Brown. To combat disinformation on social media more effectively, it is important that technologists and government officials consider broader content moderation policies that can work on social platforms rather than individual platforms.

A Twitter spokesperson insisted the company’s actions were having an impact on the spread of election misinformation. The platform tagged around 300,000 disputed or possibly misleading tweets from October 27 to November 11 last year, of which 74% were viewed after the warning was added, the company said. Additionally, a prompt that warned users before sharing such tweets resulted in a 29% reduction in quote tweets, the spokesperson said. And Twitter placed messages on people’s feeds that aimed to preemptively debunk bogus claims about election results and postal voting.

The challenges of disinformation remain complex and require a holistic approach from society, the spokesperson said in an email to Spectrum News. We continue to research, challenge, and modify features that could induce or encourage behaviors on Twitter that negatively affect the health of the online conversation or could cause harm offline.

Twitter permanently banned Trump on January 8, two days after a crowd loyal to the then president stormed the United States Capitol. The social media giant spoke of the risk of further incitement to violence, saying the president’s post-riot tweets were interpreted by some of his supporters as calls to replicate the acts of violence that took place on January 6, 2021 .

Trump had used Twitter to spread false information about the widespread voter fraud that led to the insurgency.

Facebook, Instagram and YouTube have also suspended accounts linked to Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumnews1.com/oh/dayton/technology/2021/08/26/study–despite-labels–trump-s-election-misinformation-tweets-spread-widely The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos