Turkey evacuates Afghanistan and hopes to stay at Kabul airport |
ISTANBUL – The Turkish military has started evacuating personnel from Afghanistan, but Turkish experts may remain in the country to provide technical support to the Taliban in operating the Kabul airport, officials said on Wednesday.
Reuters reported that the Taliban have asked Turkey for technical assistance to manage the Kabul airport after foreign forces leave, but are insisting that Ankara’s army withdraw completely before the August 31 deadline.
The predominantly Muslim Turkey was part of a NATO mission in Afghanistan and still has hundreds of troops at Kabul airport. He has also been involved in evacuation efforts since the Taliban took control of the capital this month.
After various contacts and assessment of the situation and current conditions, the evacuation of elements of the (Turkish armed forces) has started, the defense ministry said.
Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the troop withdrawal would take up to 36 hours and the first plane had already taken off.
He said the Taliban wanted technical support from Turkey to run the airport and the talks would likely yield positive results.
After the withdrawal of our soldiers, we could continue to operate the airport there, he said, adding that negotiations on Turkish civilian experts providing technical support to the airport are ongoing.
Speaking to NTV TV station, Kalin said he doubted the Taliban would have the ability to secure the airport.
Connection to the world
Keeping the airport open after the transfer of control by foreign forces is vital not only for Afghanistan to remain connected to the world, but also to maintain supplies and aid operations.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said countries in the region are making very active efforts to see if they can help keep the airport open after the US military leaves.
The Taliban have made it clear that they are very keen to have a functioning airport, Blinken said.
Turkey hailed what it described as moderate statements by the Taliban since they captured Kabul on August 15 and said it was open to engaging with them once a new government is formed.
We welcome the messages from the Taliban leadership with cautious optimism for the time being, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday. (The) actions and steps it takes will determine how the process that lies ahead in Afghanistan will be shaped.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday: We want good relations with Turkey, the Turkish government and the Muslim people of the Turkish nation.
Ankara had been seeking from the start to gain a foothold in Kabul after the US troop withdrawal ended on Tuesday.
But the swift capture of the Afghan capital by the Taliban left those plans in disarray and raised fears in Ankara that they might lose a key foothold in its tumultuous relationship with the United States.
Turkey had more than 500 non-combatant troops stationed in Afghanistan as part of NATO’s now abandoned mission in the war-torn country.
Erdogan said Ankara was still interested in playing a role in Afghanistan.
It is important for Afghanistan to stabilize, Erdogan said when the troop withdrawal was announced.
Turkey will continue to maintain a close dialogue with all parties in Afghanistan in accordance with this objective.
The Turkish Defense Ministry has also left open the possibility of playing a full security role in Kabul.
Turkey will continue to be with the Afghan people for as long as they want, he said, noting that the troops had been stationed at the airport for six years.
