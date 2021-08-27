



The local retailer thanks the teachers and the school administration throughout the month of September Free coffee for teachers and school administration Wawa encourages classes in September with free coffee, financial support, and school visits Wawa encourages classes in September with free coffee, financial support, and school visits WAWA, Pa., Aug.26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Wawa, Inc. is excited to announce today a Cheers to the Classrooms month-long celebration from September 1 through September 30, across its PA, NJ channel. , DE, MD, VA, FL and Washington, DC stores that will recognize teachers and school administration who educate, guide and inspire children in our area with the following support: Free coffee for teachers and school administration

All day, every day from September 1 to 30, coffee of any size is free for all teachers and school administrators.

Classroom and Cheers Tour

Through a partnership with Donors Choose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies / support, Wawa has designated a $ 25,000 fund to support schools in its area of ​​operation serving youth at-risk kindergarten to grade 12 returning to school. From September 1 to September 10, Wawa has scheduled a Cheers Tour, with its Wawa Community Care Truck visiting selected schools that have been selected to receive funding to officially present vouchers and brighten the days with freshly brewed coffee and donuts. !

Shop visits to school

All 940+ Wawa stores have selected a local school of their choice to receive 50 free Sizzli coupons, 2 cans of coffee and 50 free specialties, heart-shaped donuts filled with apples, and fun accessories on special tours during the weeks of the September 13 to September 24. That’s 47,000 Sizzlis and 47,000 donuts donated throughout the chain! As teachers and school administration return to school after one of the most difficult years, Wawa makes a special effort to bring joy to our chain classrooms with free coffee, financial support. and special tours as our little way of expressing gratitude to those who advocate for our children, said Chris Gheysens, President and CEO, Wawa. It is a great pride for us to celebrate our teachers and the school administration who represent the everyday heroes in our community. The story continues About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a private company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Towards the end of the 19th century, owner George Wood became interested in dairy farming and the family started a small processing plant in Wawa, Pennsylvania in 1902. The dairy business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and certified process. As home milk delivery declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, Georges’ grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your daily stop for freshly prepared food, drinks, coffee, fuel services, and ATMs at no extra charge. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, DC. and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com ranks Wawa 23rd among the largest private companies in the Americas in 2020. For more information, visit us at www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @wawa. CONTACT: [email protected] A photo accompanying this announcement is available on https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96b5e829-59f3-41a2-8442-752e15bad8a2

