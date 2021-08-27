Voxpopuli poll: dissemination of murals, satisfaction with Jokowi drops

Merdeka.com – Murals criticizing government policies have appeared in many cities. Authorities acted quickly by removing and searching for the artist who had done so. Like the lyrics to Iwan Fals’ song, the graffiti on the wall shows the high level of public dissatisfaction with the government.

Most of the content of the murals expressed the public’s concern about the impact of the implementation of the Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) that have been implemented to deal with the upsurge in Covid cases. 19.

The huge impact it has on the economy makes the public happy with the Jokowi fell below 60 percent. Currently, the level of satisfaction Jokowi reached only 59.2 percent.

“Amid the proliferation of protest-toned murals against the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, public satisfaction with the Jokowi collapsed, ”said Voxpopuli Research Center communications director Achmad Subadja in a written statement Thursday (8/26).

On the other hand, the government is proud of the achievement of economic growth in the second quarter of 2021, which reached 7.07%. For the average person, the high growth rate does not seem to correlate with the economic difficulties that are still being felt by the extension of the PPKM. This figure was also measured when Indonesia was not affected by the delta variant which was then accompanied by the implementation of the emergency PPKM.

“The accelerated growth rate is more due to the weak base effect, as the weak growth last year was negative,” he said.

This can be seen by the high level of public dissatisfaction which reached 33.3%, and the rest did not know / did not respond as much as 7.5%. “The government must strike a balance between managing the pandemic and economic recovery,” Achmad concluded.

The Voxpopuli Research Center survey was conducted August 10-20, 2021 by telephone among 1,200 respondents across Indonesia who were randomly selected from previous surveys since 2019. The margin of error of the survey is ± 2.9% at the 95% confidence level.

Public confidence in Jokowi’s ability to handle Covid-19 drops

Public confidence in the ability of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic has diminished. The results of the Indicator survey, from July 30 to August 4, 2021, noted that only 54.3% of the public believed in the ability of the Head of State to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

This figure shows that there was a decrease of 2.2% compared to last April, which was still recorded at 56.5%.

“Confidence in the president to overcome the pandemic is quite confident and 54.3% very confident. Again, the trend is downward if we look at it,” said Indonesian Policy Indicators Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi, Wednesday (25/8).

Burhanuddin said his survey showed 20.4% of the public felt normal about President Jokowi’s ability to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, 16.7% do not believe in the abilities of former Solo Mayor, 1.4% are highly suspicious and 3.6% do not know.

“This is a contribution to the president to restore the capacity to overcome the pandemic,” he said.

Besides confidence in the president’s ability JokowiThe trend of public satisfaction with the central government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 has also declined. The results of the April survey showed that people’s satisfaction with the central government in preventing the spread of Covid-19 was 65.7%.

Meanwhile, the survey results in August fell this time to 56.2%. Meanwhile, the trend of public dissatisfaction with the central government in preventing the spread of Covid-19 has increased from the previous 32.6% to 41.4%.

“Satisfaction tends to decrease,” said Burhanuddin.

This survey was conducted face-to-face with 1,220 respondents. The study population is made up of Indonesians eligible to vote in general elections, ie aged 17 and over. The margin of error for this survey is 2.9% with a confidence level of 95%. [fik]