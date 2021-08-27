Trump is not going anywhere – except back to the White House





As President Joe Bidens’ poll numbers drop, President Donald Trumps in power for four years is getting better and better. While Trump’s critics in the media and both sides desperately want him to go, he refuses to blend in with the sunset.

Why would he do it? Last weekend, Trump rallied more than 30,000 enthusiastic supporters at a rainy farmhouse in Cullman, Alabama, vowing to “save America” ​​from the radical left who currently reside in the White House. The Alabama rally is yet another reminder that Trump’s popular appeal is hardly fading; on the contrary, Trump supporters are only more passionate about the “America First” agenda because of Biden’s clumsy administration. With the tragic and never-ending failures of the current administration, headlining Afghanistan, Trump’s popularity is sky-high and his political enemies have only themselves to blame. Tens of millions of Americans are missing the days of the Trump administration, which would never have presided over a foreign policy debacle like Afghanistan.

The survey figures confirm this. More than 70% of Republicans would approve of Trump’s recapture of the White House in three years. (Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also does some very good polls.) In battlefield states like New Hampshire, nearly two-thirds of Republican primary voters consider Trump a “good president,” hoping he will run again in 2024.

Think about it: Even after the 22-month Mueller witch hunt and two bogus indictments, Trump’s popularity is skyrocketing. For half a decade, the former president has faced unprecedented vitriol from left-wing Democrats and relentless media bias, but Republicans are now backing him more than ever. For years the entire world has witnessed a well-coordinated and masterfully orchestrated effort to destroy the Trump family, tarnish its credibility, and limit the success of its administration, but that effort has failed. The Trump administration has successfully implemented the most conservative agenda since the Reagan years, something Republicans proudly recognize today.

What Trump’s enemies don’t understand is that with each false attack, they only strengthen his personality and strengthen the loyalty of his followers. They have literally created a political figure of mythical proportions, who will be analyzed and dissected for decades to come. Faced with the lack of fairness and objectivity of the Trump years, tens of millions of Americans rushed to stand up for him.

An attack on him is an attack on Trump supporters at large. This loyalty continues. As head of the Anti-Biden Committee to Defeat the President, which has consistently backed Trump in 2020, I saw this loyalty firsthand during the election campaign. The “basics” are deep.

Today, the Trump movement has become the most important political force in American history. If Trump decides to run for re-election in 2024, there is no Republican in the country who could challenge him for the nomination. There is also not a single Democrat, judging by the weakness of the party bench, who could defeat it in the next three years.

Trump is an end-to-end fighter in New York City, and he leads an army of supporters who will fight alongside him. These supporters will walk on the glass to re-elect him and make America even greater.

As one of his main supporters on the ground, I can assure you that President Trump is not going anywhere except 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Ted Harvey is chairman of the Anti-Biden Committee to Defeat the President. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

