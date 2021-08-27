Kerala’s COVID-19 lessons for India and the Modi government

Kerala reported second highest number of cases in India

But it may contain key lessons for managing the country’s pandemic

At 0.5%, Kerala has one of India’s lowest COVID death rates

State aims to inoculate all adults with 1 dose of vaccine by September

MALAPPURAM, India, Aug.26 (Reuters) – Raped by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party for its high cases of COVID-19, Kerala’s seemingly poor toll may actually contain crucial lessons for the country to contain the outbreak as authorities prepare for a possible third wave of infections.

The opposition-led and densely populated southern state currently reports the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country and represents the second-largest national tally – unflattering numbers including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Modi took over local leadership.

However, a Reuters analysis of national and state data and interviews with epidemiologists and health authorities in Kerala paint a different picture.

It shows that the state’s containment measures have helped detect infections early, allowing authorities to better manage the disease and drastically reduce the death rate – a stark contrast to those who have died in parking lots and on the road. outside hospitals for lack of oxygen and beds in large cities like Delhi at the height of the health crisis a few months earlier.

“While the federal government may have its views on rapid antigenic testing, it is important to consider that state strategies have generally been successful not only in keeping mortality low, but also in be able to detect one in six to one in 33 cases nationwide, ”said Rajib Dasgupta, head of the Center for Social Medicine and Community Health at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

The effective detection rate and its population density more than twice the national average explain the high number of cases in Kerala.

Nonetheless, at 0.5%, Kerala still has the lowest death rate among all but one of the sparsely populated states. The national figure is 1.4% and it is 1.3% for the country’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh.

The difference comes down to Kerala’s reliance on rapid antigenic testing to strictly detect and isolate infected people at home, an approach that the Federal Ministry of Health has strongly criticized but which state officials say , helped them better allocate hospital beds and oxygen supplies to those who really need them.

Government-recommended RT-PCR tests are more accurate but take longer to produce results, meaning that by the time a positive case of COVID-19 is confirmed, the infected person is more likely to have developed severe symptoms and pass them on to others in a vicious way. cycle of more infections and deaths.

Kerala’s rapid test results allow early treatment in home isolation, which in turn shortens the virus’s path to infections, state officials say.

These factors, along with strained medical resources in much of India, go a long way in explaining why the overall national death rate is much higher than in the communist-ruled state.

Kerala officials also claim that a state-run helpline that includes telephone counseling, the provision of medication and pulse oximeters that detect blood oxygen levels for people recovering in home is a bulwark in the fight against disease.

Delhi had a similar support structure, but it collapsed when cases rose.

“We have a different model and our death rate shows that our model is on the right track,” Kerala Health Minister Veena George told Reuters.

But Kerala officials recognize that the rapidly evolving pandemic can undo even the best plans, unless authorities remain nimble and flexible.

A MODEL TO EMULATE?

When Reuters recently visited Kerala’s most populous district of Malappuram, which reports the highest number of infections in India, a quarter of its largest hospital’s 344 COVID beds were vacant and the oxygen supply was sufficient.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has recommended closures for districts where more than 10% of tests give positive results. The rate is around 15% for Kerala and even higher in Malappuram, but shops and restaurants are open for business.

Kerala officials claim they are able to keep businesses open because the state has the best testing rate among Indian states – 86 tests per 100 people, compared to around 33 in Uttar Pradesh – which means that they are able to detect infections early and ensure prompt treatment.

The model, according to epidemiologists, can be replicated in a few other states with good health facilities, such as neighboring Tamil Nadu.

“Their surveillance is good, they catch cases early and their tests are very targeted,” MD Gupte, retired director of the National Epidemiology Institute which advises the federal government on vaccinations, said of Kerala.

“Most of the people in Kerala are educated so that helps.”

Daily demand for medical oxygen in India jumped more than eight times in May from pre-pandemic levels, but Kerala avoided major hospital bed and oxygen shortages that crippled many states when infections nationwide saw an explosive increase.

The federal Department of Health did not respond to emails seeking comment.

PUSH VACCINE

Minister George said the state is on track to administer at least one dose of the vaccine to all adults by next month, the fastest rate among any state. Currently, the state has covered more than 55% of adults with at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 48% for all of India, which wants to vaccinate all of its adults by December.

Kerala, with 35.5 million people, has so far reported 3.8 million infections, or 12% of India’s total of 32.5 million. His 19,757 deaths, however, represent just 4% of total deaths nationwide.

The Indian government recommends that 70% of all COVID-19 tests be done by the RT-PCR method, while Kerala’s rate is below 50%.

“This is not the Kerala model, it is a model of mismanagement,” said BJP Chairman Jagat Prakash Nadda, former Indian Minister of Health, noted Last week.

He said BJP-led Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had better handled the pandemic, although a government investigation in July estimated that more than 70% of residents in both states had been exposed to the virus. The figure was 44% for Kerala.

Kerala’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate is only around 3%, state official says, up from more than 5% at national scale when cases peaked in May.

TS Anish, a member of Kerala’s COVID expert committee, said the state was now focusing on vaccination.

“If you are able to immunize a large number, you will get infections, but your health system will not be overwhelmed. “

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Additional reporting by Chris Thomas and Jose Devasia Editing by Shri Navaratnam

