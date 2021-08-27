Tiffany Trump is Donald Trump’s only daughter without investigation into the events of January 6





The House of Representatives select committee is moving forward to seek answers to the January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill. They’ve already made their list of people in the Trump administration they’d like to talk to and there’s only one adult child in the Trump family who hasn’t made the list: Tiffany Trump.

This means that all documents and communications within the White House involving Donald Trump Jr. (and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle), Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump will be part of the investigation, according to Politico. For Tiffany, being a stranger to her family suddenly has its advantages. It is well known that the 27-year-old was raised on the opposite coast of her half-siblings by her mother (and Donald Trump’s second wife), Marla Maples.

More SheKnows

Maples has always said that she raised her daughter as a single mother and that Donald had very little involvement with his youngest daughter. Her dad is a good provider of education and the like, but as for the time, it was just me, she told People. Her father was not able to be there with the daily skills as a parent. He loves his children. There is no doubt. But it was all a bit of a negotiation.

Click here to read the full article.

Even though Tiffany returned east to attend college and law school, her involvement in the Donalds administration was limited to a few public appearances and a bit of help during the election campaign. Ultimately, that distance could save him from possible legal issues involving not only the insurgency, but the ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization. Tiffany has always played down any strained relationship with her father. We see each other as much as possible and of course we talk on the phone, she shared with the media. I think regardless of the distance, I don’t think it dictates relationship tensions.

But with continued scrutiny of what happened on January 6, Tiffany might be thanking her lucky stars for staying away from the family business. Because Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric are likely to feel some warmth about what they knew about Donald Trump’s mental stability or his suitability for duty on that fateful day.

The story continues

Click here to see Melanias’ quotes on Donald Trump, from their marriage to the presidential race.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Launch gallery: Discover Donald Trump and other members of the Trump family in this photo album

The best of SheKnows

Sign up for the SheKnows newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/tiffany-trump-only-child-donald-165302929.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos