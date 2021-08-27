Business This Week | The Economist

Listen to this story Your browser does not support element. Listen on the go To have The Economist app and read articles, wherever you are Play in App Play in App

Joe Biden held a White House summit with CEOs of America’s largest tech, finance and infrastructure companies to discuss cybersecurity. Attendees included Apple’s Tim Cook (pictured), Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon. Hackers have attacked several critical software systems and infrastructures this year. Mr Biden urged companies to help fill the half a million cybersecurity vacancies.

Chinese tech stocks had a few good days, in part because strong quarterly results from JD.com, one of China’s largest e-commerce companies, suggested it was doing well with the government’s regulatory crackdown on the technology industry. China’s internet giants are making sure they are seen as meeting the latest decrees. Pinduoduo and Tencent, two online platforms, said they would donate billions to worthy causes after President Xi Jinping urged high-income companies to return more to society. See article.

Stock prices of Uber, Lyft and others market economy enterprises faltered after a California judge overturned Proposition 22, a voter-approved measure that allows companies to continue to classify their drivers as independent contractors rather than workers. The judge found the measure unconstitutional and unenforceable, but stayed his decision until the appeals could be heard.

Contrasting the image of tech companies as evil outcasts, Airbnb provided free temporary accommodation to 20,000 Afghan refugees around the world. The housing rental platform and its charity have hosted 25,000 refugees over the past four years.

South Africa the official unemployment rate stands at 34.4%, the highest level since the start of the current method of counting unemployment in 2008. Including the active discouraged from looking for work, the rate stands at 44 , 4%.

South Korea The central bank raised its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.75%. It was the first rate hike in nearly three years and comes amid growing consumer debt in a booming economy.

Extend the chances

The UK Competition and Markets Authority has published its report on the proposed takeover of Arm, a British chip designer, by Nvidia, the Americas’ most valuable semiconductor maker. The CMA concluded that the deal would lead to less competition and called for a formal investigation. The government has previously expressed separate concerns about the takeover for national security reasons.

Virgin orbit announced that it would be listed on Nasdaq by merging with an ad hoc acquisition company ( After-sales service ) as part of an agreement that includes an investment by Boeing. An offshoot of Virgin Galactic, Virgin Orbit is expanding its satellite launch business and developing a constellation of Internet of Things services.

Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company, has ordered eight ships with dual-fuel engines that will be powered primarily by green methanol. Maersk is actively working to decarbonize freight customers looking to reduce their own emissions in supply chains. But it may run into problems securing the stock of methanol, which is made from renewable sources such as biomass and solar power.

The UK government has rejected a call from the retail and transport sectors to fill an acute shortage of Truck drivers by granting temporary work visas to truck drivers ME . The driver shortage was caused by covid-19 measurements and the departure of ME nationals after Brexit. Delays in delivery lead to shortages of goods. McDonalds ran out of milkshakes this week due to supply chain issues.

Goldman Sachs has become the latest major U.S. bank to insist that employees and visitors to its offices produce proof of vaccination against covid-19. Delta Airlines became the first large company to impose a health insurance surcharge of $ 200 per month on unvaccinated staff, although it does not require its employees to have the vaccine.

Matt Mendelsohn has been appointed Yale Universities chief investment officer after David Swensen passed away in May. Mr Mendelsohn has worked closely with Swensen and now takes full responsibility for Yales’ influential $ 31 billion endowment fund.

The last porn hub

Perhaps confirming the adage that sex sells, Only fans rescinded its ban on explicit acts of adult artists on its platform, after a backlash from the pornstars who made the sites so successful (they say it gives them a safe space to make money). OnlyFans introduced the rumpy pumpy ban after being pressured by creditors worried about reputational risks, but has now found other ways to support our diverse designer community. See article.