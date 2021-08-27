Politics
India: Why the Narendra Modis Varanasi project is transformative
No Indian prime minister or deputy has changed an Indian city as quickly as Narendra Modi changes Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.
First-rate facilities are created for Hindu pilgrims coming from all over India to worship Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath, one of the oldest temples in the country.
Modi is expected to inaugurate the massive new project, designed by architect Bimal Patel, around December of this year.
The project had its share of controversy when more than 400 properties, including some houses, were demolished and nearly 70 temples were taken over by project managers, paying around Rs 450 crore.
A city for all time
Varanasi, one of the oldest living cities on the planet, has been permanently inhabited for over 2,000 years. For Hindus, it is a holy place for the liberation of one’s soul.
The Trinity of Ganga (Ganges), the Kashi Vishwanath Temple of Shiva and the city of Kashi have created such magic that almost everyone finds the city interesting to understand Indian society and the mysticism of the Hindu religion.
Modi has taken up his Varanasi theme with precision. It connects the two greatest symbols of Kashi: the Babas temple and the Ganga river.
The project will create a 350-meter grand path connecting Ganga ghat to Kashi Vishwanath temple via three richly decorated gates.
Spread over an area of 4.7 hectares around the temple, it will include 29 new buildings, some built in the local design school in Nagra.
Restoration of temple complexes
Across India, millions are spent to restore and develop temple complexes and build road connectivity by private sources and public funds under various heads of ministries.
The UP government has established a Special Zone Development Council for projects.
Although a few prominent intellectuals and experts have questioned Modis’ idea of a development model for Varanasi, this is where the problem lies: the Kumbh Mela bring those who stand in line for hours together chanting. Har Har Mahadev and Om Namo Shivay entering Shiva’s temple with others will applaud the easy, comfortable and clean access routes to the temple.
Varanasi’s reimagining will further elevate Modis’ stature among his staunch supporters.
Deepak Agarwal, Commissioner of Varanasi and responsible for the project said Gulf News that 20,000 pilgrims visit the temple every day. Mondays from Shrawan (a holy month according to the Hindu calendar) 200,000 people visit the temple.
Mahatma connects to Varanasi
The Modis administration reminds those who oppose the changes in the temple city of Mahatma Gandhi’s famous speech given after the visit to the Vishwanath temple in 1916.
Then Gandhiji had said: “Is it right that the alleys of our sacred temple are as dirty as they are?” The alleys are winding and narrow. If even our temples are not models of space and cleanliness, what can our self-government be?
Bimal Patel did the unthinkable in Varanasi. The legendary Manikarnika ghat, the holiest cremation site in Hindu culture, is finally entering the 21st century.
While the last rites of the dead will be the same, well-designed modern pyres are being created. The ghats of Manikarnika, Lalita and Jalasen are completely rebuilt.
Pilgrims can arrive by boat on newly built piers from where they can get to the tourist entertainment center. For former pilgrims, escalators and ramps are being built.
A place to sing, meditate and have peace
The complex has two restaurants, a help center, a Ganga viewing gallery, two museums, a well-equipped hospice for terminally ill patients, a spiritual bookstore, a multipurpose room and a guest house to spend the night.
However, the best part is the Mandir chowk around the old temple. It will give the pilgrims space to sing, meditate and have peace. There is also an outdoor theater by the river.
At the moment, many emotions come together in the city. There is a sense of loss among the people who were spiritually attached to the old vibe, their own temples, had the romance of the worn out houses of the last century and the two feet wide narrow lanes and alleys.
Those who oppose Modis’ policies complain that it will change the pace of Varanasi. As the debate continues, the prime ministers’ grand scheme continues as well.
Over 500,000 Muslims live in Varanasi. The Gyanvapi Mosque is next to the Vishwanath temple. But, the management of the mosque gave a historical example by giving a small field to the new project.
Sayed Yasin, co-secretary of Anjuma Intejamia Masajid and guardian of the Gyanvapi mosque said Gulf News, “The idea of developing a temple is very good. We have no complaints as this poses no threat to the mosque. The complex will also have a shopping center. It will help the local economy.
Said Badri Narayan, public intellectual and author of Republic of Hindutva, By developing the projects of the temples of Ayodhya and Varanasi, on the eve of the UP Assembly elections, Modi is sending a message to the people. It is also a kind of cultural tourism project. This will revive the local economy, generate jobs. “
“The objective is to improve the sense of identity of the pilgrims. It will be the source of identity for the multiple sects of Hindus. Unlike Ayodhya, where Lord Rama is worshiped, here the Shaivites, the disciples of Kabir and Ravidas, and the Vaishnavs will all identify with Bhavyata (grandeur) of the new Kashi Vishwanath complex, ”Narayan concludes.
