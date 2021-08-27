Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers sue former President Trump and Stop the Steal organizers over January 6 riot





“The plaintiffs and their fellow police officers risked their lives to defend the Capitol against a violent mass attack, an attack provoked, assisted and joined by the defendants in an unlawful effort to use force, intimidation and threats to prevent the Congress to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, ”says the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in US District Court for the District of Columbia.

“As a result of the defendants’ illegal actions, the plaintiffs were violently assaulted, spat on, tear gas, sprayed with bears, subjected to racist slurs and epithets, and feared for their lives,” the lawsuit said. “The plaintiffs’ injuries, which the defendants have caused, persist to this day.”

The retrial is the latest in a series of legal actions against the former president to hold him accountable for the deadly U.S. Capitol insurgency.

CNN has contacted a spokesperson for Trump for comment. Trump has previously denied any responsibility for the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The 71-page lawsuit also alleges that the defendants spread false allegations of electoral fraud and “incited violence against members of Congress and law enforcement officials whose job it was to protect them.”

Among the defendants are suspected members of far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who are now facing criminal charges for their alleged role in the riot.

Last month, police officers who defended the Capitol on January 6 testified at a hearing before the House select committee investigating the events of that day. Their accounts made it clear that they were still suffering from physical and mental trauma related to the attack. Earlier this year, two United States Capitol Police officers sued Trump for mob incitement and said they suffered physical and emotional damage because he allegedly “ignited, encouraged, incited (and) directed” the crowd that stormed the Capitol. Democratic lawmakers, including former House impeachment director Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, have also sued Trump and his associates over the attack. Thursday’s trial comes days after the Accountability Office US Capitol Police professional has determined the USCP officer who shot and killed pro – Trump rioter Ashli ​​Babbitt on Jan.6 will not face any disciplinary action.

This story has been updated with additional information.

