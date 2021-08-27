“Turkey continues its long-standing support for the Afghan people”





Turkish military forces return home with the honor of having successfully completed their mission, says Fahrettin Altun



Turkey has long supported the struggle of the Afghan people to rebuild their country and will continue to do so, Turkey’s communications director said on Thursday, highlighting Turkey’s commitments to peace and stability in Afghanistan since. 2002, in the aftermath of the American invasion. “Turkey is committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan, as the Turkish army has served there since 2002 under multilateral and bilateral agreements. We have supported the Afghan people in their struggle to rebuild their country and will continue to do so, “Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter. Noting that over the past 20 years, Turkish forces in Afghanistan have ensured the security of the Afghan people and contributed to the stability of the country, he said that during this period, Turkish soldiers have gained confidence and l affection of the Afghan people. “Turkey, under the leadership of our President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, has always advocated for a multilateral and international effort to maintain peace and security in the country,” Altun said. “We never saw the problem in Afghanistan as a refugee problem that had to be isolated. On the situation at Hamid Karzai International Airport serving Kabul, which has seen pressure for evacuations since the Taliban took control of the capital, he stressed that the “rapid deterioration of security” at the airport shows the need to reassess the situation on the ground. “Turkey had indicated its willingness to provide security at the airport if certain conditions were met. Despite the most recent unrest at the airport, Turkish forces have helped maintain security and order. Our military planes evacuated some 1,129 civilians, ”Altun said. Stating that Ankara’s desire to protect the airport is in line with the country’s policies across the region, he added that Turkey follows a human-centered foreign policy with the belief that “no one in the region is safe as long as not everyone is safe “. “In view of the most recent developments and through consultations with its partners, Turkey made the decision to evacuate Turkish military forces and assets from the airport at that time,” Altun noted. Affirming that the Turkish military forces are on their way home with the honor of having “successfully completed another difficult mission,” the communications director said Turkey will continue to stand by the Afghan people. In a Twitter post, Turkish Presidency spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said: After performing their duties in an excellent and honored manner, Turkish soldiers in Afghanistan are returning home. Turkey will continue to work for the peace, security and prosperity of our Afghan brothers and sisters, Kalin said. Omer Celik, spokesperson for the Turkish Justice and Development Party (AK), commended the Turkish soldiers for successfully fulfilling the task of contributing to the peace, tranquility and stability of the brotherly Afghan people. Celik said on Twitter that Turkish soldiers who served in the Kabul airport mission for six years were returning home, adding: Turkey will continue to support the Afghan people for as long as they want. Turkey is a reliable friend, brother and ally. Turkey has been part of the NATO mission in Afghanistan since 2002, and has also been involved in evacuation efforts at Kabul airport since the Taliban took control of the capital earlier this month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.yenisafak.com/en/news/turkey-continues-its-longstanding-support-for-afghan-people-3579162 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos