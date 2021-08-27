PAN joins Jokowi, consistent opposition PKS





PKS respects PAN’s attitude if it joins the coalition. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) DPP Political Department Head Nabil Ahmad Fauzi answered question that the National Mandate Party (PAN) would join the coalition government by Joko Widodo. It is said that the PKS remains consistent in its opposition to the government. “For the PKS our position has been clear from the start. We are determined and consistent to become an opposition political party and so far we are still in the same position,” Nabil said in a written statement on Thursday. (26/8). PKS respects the PAN’s position if it is true that it will join the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin coalition. But for PKS, politics is not just a tool for gaining power. “In full consciousness, we take on roles and responsibilities outside the power of government to ensure that there is control over power. So that there is no form of authoritarianism in this country, ”said Nabil. “Don’t just become an obese coalition, which has a lot of weight but is slow and lacks initiative,” he added. National Mandate Party (PAN) vice-chairman Yandri Susanto said Zulkifli Hasan and Eddy Soeparno’s meeting with President Joko Widodo had yet to discuss the coalition. However, he pointed out that so far there has been no official decision on which party wearing the sun symbol should join the governing coalition or not. “We are awaiting the direct statement from Pak Jokowi as head of the governing coalition,” Yandri said at the Nusantara II building, parliamentary complex, Jakarta, Thursday (26/8). He stressed that the PAN’s presence to meet with Jokowi and the elite of his supporting political parties was not to discuss coalitions. The PAN was only invited to a meeting to discuss the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. “In fact, we didn’t talk about coalitions, we were invited yesterday. Guests at the Palace and there are all of them. coalition party Jokowi’s supporters, ”Yandri said.

