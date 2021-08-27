Gianni Infantino prepares for Flight Mare as Fifa’s travel request to Boris Johnson to save World Cup qualifiers is absurd

IF Gianni Infantino bets on Boris Johnson to save the next World Cup qualifiers, he will be bitterly disappointed.

The FIFA president wants our government to allow Premier League stars to play in Red List countries without having to quarantine themselves upon their return.

6 Gianni Infantino wants Boris Johnson to lift restrictions so footballers don’t have to self-quarantine after playing in Red List countries Credit: AP

6 PM is unlikely to play the game for several reasons Credit: AFP

His request is based on the fact that the UK has broken the rules to host the Euro and are expected to do so again for the next round of international fixtures.

But what he doesn’t realize is that the populist PM only lifted travel restrictions last month so he could hang out with Tom Cruise and Kate Moss at Wembley.

But there is no possibility of taking pictures of Ecuador against Paraguay or of Egypt against Angola.

In fact, the vast majority of fans don’t even want to watch England go through the moves of the most pointless qualifying campaign ever in a squad that includes powerful Andorra, San Marino and Albania.

Anyone familiar with football can predict who will finish first in each qualifying group even before a ball is kicked.

We also have a pretty good idea of ​​who will be finalists and who will make the play-offs.

Yet, just two weeks into the new season, national football has yet to take a break to allow its players to fly to the four corners of the world for these futile drills.

And then we have to repeat the process in October. And in November.

Arsene Wenger has made some pretty scandalous proposals in his role as FIFA’s world football development manager.

But he was right when he suggested two international breaks per season instead of the current five to reduce player travel and provide more clarity for all.

Yet while Infantino says he’s okay with players crossing international borders, visiting fans won’t be allowed to attend any of the games in the coming months as the Covid pandemic is still taking its toll.

In case he hasn’t noticed, there has been a surge in the number of Premier League players testing positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks.

Many refuse to be vaccinated and cannot be forced to be vaccinated by their clubs. No wonder managers don’t trust Fifa’s promises to protect their stars in Covid hotspots in Africa and South America.

The threat to the well-being of players is very real

If Boris does not exempt players returning from Red List countries, they will miss two Premier League games, the Carabao Cup third round and the first round of European games during their quarantine.

What is the advantage for Jurgen Klopp if he is going to do without Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Alisson, Sadio Mane and Fabinho?

And why would Crystal Palace in trouble voluntarily cancel Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jordan Ayew?

At the time, Sir Alex Ferguson was doing everything in his power to prevent his Manchester United stars from showing up for international assignments.

But now it is no longer necessary to fake an injury as the threat to the well-being of the players is very real.

It has been suggested that the Premier League’s refusal to release the players would affect Britain’s bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

But we shouldn’t really care. They won’t vote for us anyway, because the rest of the world pretty much hates us.

6 Ajax played a blinder with his fantastic Bob Marley-inspired kit Credit: AFC Ajax

THREE LITTLE BIRDS

As usual at this time of year, some pretty appalling new kits have been forced upon fans by marketing creatives from major sportswear manufacturers.

But every now and then they come up with absolute beauty and the best has just been released by Ajax.

The Dutch champions and adidas have come up with a gem of a third kit, seen here on striker Mohammed Kudus, in collaboration with the Bob Marleys family and inspired by Ajax fans embracing the late reggae legends Three Little Birds as an unofficial anthem.

Maybe Newcastle should take inspiration from Blaydon’s races and wear quartered silks.

6 No one at Everton would care if James Rodriguez left before the deadline Credit: Getty

INVISIBLE JAMES

ONE player who should have no problem securing an international outing next week is James Rodriguez.

Evertons absent Colombian, 30, has been isolated for so long he didn’t even know who was playing his team last week.

He had already angered the Evertonians when he returned home in a private jet before the end of last season because he felt tired.

Not that this prevented him from going on vacation and attending the British Grand Prix, nor from contracting Covid and missing the start of the current campaign.

Rodriguez says he only signed for Everton because of Carlo Ancelotti and wants to leave now that the Italian is no longer a manager at Goodison.

New boss Rafa Benitez is doing everything in his power to take the reluctant playmaker off the books before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

If Rodriguez made it back to Colombia for good, no one at Everton would blink.

6 Reece James and Granit Xhaka both suffered concussions in Chelsea’s win over Arsenal Credit: EPA

COMBUSTION A REAL THREAT

TERRIBLE news that Denis Law, Terry McDermott and Alan Peacock have been diagnosed with dementia.

A growing number of former players are suffering from the neurodegenerative disease which is now the leading cause of death in the UK.

Football is trying to solve the problem by limiting the weekly number of heads a player is allowed to make in training and by introducing concussion substitutes.

Still, players taking big blows to the head during games are still allowed to continue.

When Arsenal faced Chelsea last Sunday, Granit Xhaka was struck by a thunderbolt to the temple of Reece James.

Later in the same game, James caught a stray elbow and appeared to be in serious trouble as well.

Both players needed a long treatment on the pitch but were not replaced.

Obviously, the club’s doctors and physiotherapists had given them the green light to check for a concussion.

But when a player is clearly dazed, why take the risk of playing when he is scheduled to be replaced?

6 Who knew The Den was a hub of pro-capitalism fighting Marxism? Credit: Getty

SENSITIVE LIONS

MILLWALL fans are a pretty sensitive bunch considering they don’t care if no one likes them.

I certainly seemed to hit a nerve last week when I mentioned that they were hooting players by taking the knee.

So apologies to all those who wrote to explain that they are not racist but are fiercely opposed to Marxism.

I hadn’t realized that The Den was such a hotbed of political activism protecting capitalism and the market economy from communist footballers.

