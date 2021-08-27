Politics
Naqvi condemns Prime Minister Modi Sankat Mochan to Operation Devi Shakti, attacks anti-CAA lobby
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Sankat Mochan”. He said the Prime Minister has always come forward to save humanity. The Union Minister was referring to the India evacuation operation to return its nationals from war-torn Afghanistan, where the Taliban have taken control.
Prime Minister Modi called “Sankat Mochan” by Naqvi for Operation Devi Shakti
Naqvi discussed Operation Devi Shakti with ANI and said, “Our country is very fortunate to have a ‘Sankat Mochan’ leadership from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In times of crisis, he has always mobilized to save humanity. When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the operation to repatriate citizens stranded in different parts of the world was carried out quickly under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. “
The Afghanistan evacuation mission was dubbed Operation Devi Shakti by India on Tuesday. An Air India flight carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian citizens, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening as part of Operation Devi Shakti. Not only Indian citizens, but “anyone wishing to travel to India” are safely routed to the country, Naqvi said.
“And all those who protested today against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA), should feel ashamed,” said the Union Minister.
Operation Devi Shakti announced by Foreign Minister
According to government sources, India has been allowed to fly two planes a day from Kabul to evacuate its stranded population in Afghanistan. The clearance was given by US and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) soldiers, who had been in charge of Hamid Karzai International Airport since the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital on August 15th. Operation on Twitter Tuesday saying “Op Devi Shakti continues. 78 evacuees from Kabul arrive via Dushanbe. Greet @IAF_MCC, @AirIndiain and #TeamMEA for their tireless efforts. #DeviShakti”. These evacuees included a number of Sikhs and Afghan Hindus from Dushanbe. The evacuation took place a day after these people were evacuated from Kabul to the city of Tajikistan.
Op Devi Shakti in action!@IAF_MCC a flight with 24 Indians and 11 Nepalese evacuated from Kabul is on its way to Delhi. #DeviShakti
Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 26, 2021
Operation Devi Shakti is carried out by the Indian Air Force. Dozens of Indian nationals and Afghan refugees have been rescued under this program. Earlier today, 24 Indians and 11 Nepalese were brought from Kabul to Delhi as part of the operation. India began airlift rescue operations from Afghanistan on August 16, a day after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. On August 16, India had airlifted 40 Indians from Kabul and they were brought back to Delhi. The Foreign Secretary also announced on Wednesday that he had held talks with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on developments in Afghanistan, but more details were not disclosed.
(With ANI inputs)
(IMAGE: PTI)
