In the presence of Jokowi, Vaccination of students supported by the P-Care application

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, reviewed the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination for the students of the SMP Negeri 22 Samarinda, in the province of East Kalimantan. The injection of the first dose of Sinovac vaccine for the students of Samarinda brought together 1,053 participants.

“We hope that everything will go well and that communal immunity will soon be put in place throughout the province of East Kalimantan and we hope that the spread of Covid-19 can be immediately reduced and eliminated from this province,” Jokowi said. during a review, citing a written statement from BPJS Kesehatan on Thursday (8/26/2021). ).

The president was accompanied by the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, the commander of TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, the head of the national police, General Pol. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Governor of East Kalimantan Isran Noor and Mayor of Samarinda Andi Harun.

In addition to the town of Samarinda, nine regencies / towns in East Kalimantan Province are also simultaneously carrying out vaccination activities for the general public. These areas include Balikpapan City, Bontang City, East Kutai Regency, Kutai Kartanegara Regency, Paser Regency, North Penajam Paser Regency, Berau Regency, West Kutai Regency and Mahakam Hulu Regency.

BPJS Kesehatan Samarinda branch manager Mangisi Raja Simarmata went directly to ensure that the P-Care Vaccination app was running smoothly during student vaccination activities in the presence of the president.

According to Mangisi, the role and support of BPJS Kesehatan in the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination is to prepare an information system to record the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination, which includes the registration, screening, recording post-vaccination observations, recording vaccination doses via the P-Care Vaccination application.

“We hope that the use of the Vaccination P-Care application can speed up the vaccination process. We also thank you for the good cooperation between the communication and information office of the city of Samarinda which provided an Internet network. very adequate, ”said Mangisi.

Mangisi added that BPJS Kesehatan has also established synergy with the Dukcapil of the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Communication and Information regarding access to population data. This is done so that the implementation of the vaccination program minimizes inaccurate entries, ensures the validity of the data of the vaccination participants so that there is no duplication of NIK which causes obstacles in the implementation vaccination.

As the vaccination officer for the city of Samarinda, head of disease prevention and control (P2P) of the Samarinda health service, Osa Rafshodia, in addition to BPJS Health, this time the vaccination activity involved health workers from Puskesmas and TNI.

“Today’s immunization activity was assisted by health workers from 5 Puskesmas and 2 teams from TNI, for a total of 70 health workers,” Osa said.

Osa added that the student vaccination activities that President Joko Widodo witnessed firsthand could not be separated from the support for BPJS Health’s P-Care Vaccination app. He added that the P-Care Vaccination app facilitates the vaccination process in the city of Samarinda.

“Alhamdulillah, the student immunization activities witnessed by the President went smoothly as planned. On behalf of the Samarinda City Government, we thank you for the support of BPJS Kesehatan in the implementation of the vaccination today, “he explained.

According to Osa, vaccination in the city of Samarinda has now reached 22%. The municipal government’s target until November is 70%, so it will be accelerated until November. His party continues to continue increasing the number of achievements by implementing mass vaccinations in several locations.

“Today unfolded in seven points with a series of weeklong activities for the city of Samarinda, with a total of participants in this week’s series of around 8,000,” he said. concluded.

