“Boris Johnson – a Prime Minister who does next to nothing and makes promises he cannot keep” – Paul Routledge

Boris Johnson held a virtual summit on Afghanistan with Western leaders. It is appropriate. He is the virtual prime minister of a virtual government that does virtually nothing. He marches past a Union flag to make promises he cannot keep regarding the safe evacuation of refugees from Kabul. He promised a prepared plan to resolve the social services crisis, but two and a half years later, there is no sign of it. He says there will be a full and independent investigation into his chaotic handling of the pandemic, but not until next year. Mr. Maana, I’m calling him. Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon has once again overshadowed him with her announcement of a judge-led Covid investigation in Scotland ahead of Christmas. Coronavirus infection and death rates are increasing. In the week to August 13, 653 deaths. Tuesday, 30,838 cases, 174 dead. Double-bite protection rates are on the decline and could drop to 50% in the fall, risking a fourth wave of infection. The government is promising booster shots of vax from September. It’s next week. Where’s the plan? Indeed, where is the so-called Prime Minister? We hear less of his vax-vant now. Has the tomcat lost his tongue? Or is he suffering from a nasty podium-ophobia attack? He is not the only one with his head in the sand. One million 16-17 year olds received a message with the offer of a vaccination against Covid 600,000 did not respond. And they want the vote? ****** For the first time in the long history of the labor movement, our two main unions now have women leaders. Sharon Graham beat the two-man challenge to win the election of Unite general secretary, succeeding Len McCluskey. Congratulations! She joins Christina McAnea, leader of the civil service union Unison, in a power duo at the top. I heard that Sharon would not inherit from driver / courier Bill Bailey, who worked for the leaders of TGWU and then Unite for many years. Bill, a former Nottinghamshire miner who was never a strikebreaker in the 1984 strike, is retiring. A long and healthy retirement, my brother!

