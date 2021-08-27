



Reiterating India’s commitment to move forward with the goal of clean and modern mobility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said holistic steps are being taken for the value chain associated with automotive manufacturing to that the industry becomes more productive and sustainable.

In a message to the auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) at its 61st annual convention Wednesday, Modi said the modernity of mobility is having a positive impact on every sector and industry. He also called for making India a global manufacturing hub. “All stakeholders have an important role to play in our governments’ ongoing efforts to transform India into a global manufacturing hub,” the Prime Minister said, in his message read by Kenichi Ayukawa, President of SIAM , and Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki. . Stating that rapid changes are occurring in technology, lifestyle and economy and that old approaches and old practices need to be changed, the Prime Minister stressed that it is crucial to protect our environment, our resources and our raw materials. “For this reason, India not only emphasizes exploring new possibilities, but also encourages a circular economy. The recently launched national car scrapping policy illustrates this vision. Hailing the role of industry in India’s growth, Modi recalled the automotive industry’s contribution to manufacturing to boost exports, from creating many job opportunities to improving living comfort. people. Speaking at the event, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, acknowledged the contribution of the automotive industry to the Indian economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/business/pm-narendra-modi-encouraging-a-circular-economy-7471020/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

