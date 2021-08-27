Chinese tech giants donate money to avoid Beijing’s wrath





Colin Huang Zheng, Founder and CEO of Pinduoduo, speaks at the company’s listing ceremony at … [+] Shanghai Tower July 26, 2018 in Shanghai, China.

VCG / VCG via Getty Images

Chinese tech companies are donating tens of billions of dollars for social initiatives as they scramble to align with President Xi Jinping’s national goal of common prosperity. But all this new-found generosity raises an important question: Who now has ultimate control over the profits and assets of these companies? From e-commerce platform Pinduoduo to gaming and social media giant Tencent, a slew of companies and their billionaire co-founders recently unveiled plans to fund education, agritech and poverty reduction projects. poverty. As valid as the initiatives are, many are funded by profits supposed to flow to shareholders, and they come at a time when tighter regulations are already holding back growth. Pinduoduo, listed on Nasdaq, for example, noted Tuesday that he would donate his second-quarter profits and any future profits to help China’s agricultural development until donations reach at least 10 billion yuan ($ 1.5 billion). Earlier this month, Hong Kong-listed Tencent announced that it would set aside an additional 50 billion yuan for social programs, such as building medical facilities and supporting low-income communities, raising this year the total philanthropic commitment to 100 billion yuan. Analysts say the sudden display of largesse highlights growing risks of investing in China, where the government has brought the tech sector to its knees with new regulations in areas ranging from anti-monopoly to safeguarding the economy. financial stability. The government is now calling on them to give back to society as part of President Xis’ goal of achieving common prosperity by adjusting excess income and encouraging philanthropic giving from the rich and high-income corporations. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Does PDD owe investors constant profitability before donating future profits? Did investors model billions of dollars in social spending when they took a Tencent position? asks Brock Silvers, chief investment officer of Hong Kong-based Kaiyuan Capital. Beijing risks emphasizing the idea that it ultimately has the first right to listco’s assets and that shareholders can only be reserved spaces. Tencent and Pinduoduo did not respond to requests for comment. In an online statement, Pinduoduo noted his farm initiative will clearly have an impact on short-term earnings per share for shareholders, and the company would call a meeting to seek their support. Corporate donations, meanwhile, are accompanied by personal donations from the country’s richest tech billionaires. Pinduoduo founder Colin Huang, co-founder of smartphone maker Xiaomis Lei Jun and founder of food delivery giant Meituans Wang Xing each transferred blocks of shares in their company worth billions of dollars to philanthropic foundations, which are committed to using the proceeds for education, poverty alleviation and scientific activities. research. Investors, for now, seem to have mixed opinions on the matter. Meituan, which is the subject of an ongoing antitrust investigation, fell by nearly a third in Hong Kong after Wang’s philanthropic donation was announced in early June. Pinduodo, on the other hand, jumped nearly 20% on the day he announced his philanthropic intentions, despite the company seeing lower than expected revenue growth. Michael Witt, senior affiliate professor of strategy and international trade at INSEAD in Singapore, says it might be better to give away the profits now, rather than hold onto them and face even more restrictions. Since tech companies have come under pressure, it’s possible that investors felt that giving up some of the profits would improve PDD’s future prospects, he says. But Witt and Kaiyuan Capitals Silvers also point to the long-term risks, as investors reflect on the government’s next move and its potential impact. In July, for example, Beijing ordered private tutoring companies that teach school subjects to convert to nonprofits, sparking a massive market sale that wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in value. Ironically, social plans could create temporary upward pressure as investors rally to companies that are said to pose lower regulatory risk due to their charitable efforts, Silvers said. Longer term, however, the plans are likely to exacerbate new concerns over China’s core investment capacity.

