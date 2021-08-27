Surveillance, despotism and dystopia: a message of hope from the Putin gulag

It’s hard to be a dictator. The work demands constant vigilance. Enemies are everywhere and even your most staunch supporters need to be ruthlessly and regularly reminded who’s boss.

The two most powerful autocrats in the world today are Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. They are, needless to say, very different as different as Russia and China, or Europe and Asia. Yet they and the companies they run have one thing in common: neither has ever lived under the rule of law, let alone a functioning liberal democracy. Neither has a concept of loyal opposition. The politics of tyranny is a zero-sum game: the tyrant cannot even allow the safety valve of symbolic criticism, let alone the emergence of potential competitors.

In Russia, the only source of either criticism or competition for Putin has for some time been Alexei Navalny. After surviving an assassination attempt and refusing to remain in exile, he is now languishing in Pokrov, a remote penal colony east of Moscow. Reports have described him as emaciated and physically fragile. His organization has been completely penetrated, dismembered and apparently crushed. New charges have been leveled against him, aimed at keeping him in jail at least until the next election in 2024. Such treatment implies both that Putin still sees Navalny as a threat but no longer feels the need to do so. get rid of it.

Yet somehow Navalny is getting his point across. This week on New York Times carries an interview of the great dissident. In it he explains that we should change what we know from the writings of Solzhenitsyn and others who survived the Gulag Archipelago. You could imagine tattooed muscular men with steel teeth fighting with a knife to get the best bed by the window, he says. But no: you have to imagine something like a Chinese labor camp, where everyone is walking online and video cameras are hung everywhere. There is constant monitoring and a culture of the snitch.

Instead of the back-breaking physical labor of Soviet camps, prisoners are subjected to psychological indoctrination. They are forced to watch eight hours of propaganda videos a day, watched by guards who make sure they pay attention and wake them up if they fall asleep.

Navalny is probably correct that these methods were borrowed from Beijing. They were developed in the laogai, the network of forced labor camps originally created by Mao on the model of Stalin’s Gulag. But in the sophistication of coercion and control, the Chinese imitation has long overtaken the Russian original. We now know that these methods are used in camps in Xinjiang Province, where a large part of the Uyghur minority is treated in an incredibly cruel manner. The same fate awaits Hong Kongers who defy the infamous security law. Indeed, all 1.4 billion Chinese live in what has been called a surveillance society, where there is no right to privacy and where even family members are expected to report their loved ones for the sake of it. deviations from the party line. The crude brutality and self-flagellation of the Cultural Revolution era are, for the most part, no longer seen as necessary. Xi Jinping’s China has perfected the art of creating a zombie population.

Yet even this surveillance society still apparently needs scapegoats. Hangzhou party leader Zhou Jiangyong has been investigated for disciplinary violations, that is, corruption. The fall of the most powerful man in Zhejiang province, China’s Silicon Valley, sends a clear message to the increasingly plutocratic ruling class: Do not draw attention to your achievements and do not stand out from the crowd. the crowd in any way.

Zhou had distinguished himself primarily by his loyalty, but he made the mistake of aspiring to make his city’s success a beacon for Xis’ economic ideology, known as common prosperity. He told party officials: We have to play the role of the leading goose. Big mistake. It turns out that too much sauce for the goose is not to the taste of the main gander, Xi Jinping himself.

Communism with Chinese characteristics undoubtedly allows individuals to amass vast fortunes, including the owners and managers of Hangzhou-based e-commerce giant Alibaba. But these tycoons are still expected to conform to the collectivist mentality of a one-party state. Large poppies are always in danger if they neglect their party comrades. And precisely because conflicts of interest are thus institutionalized, both plutocrats and their acolytes can always be accused of corruption. In this regard, Xi may have learned something from Putin, whose use of quasi-judicial methods to keep his oligarchs in check has been a great success. From time to time, Voltaire wrote in Candid, the English find it good to shoot an admiral to encourage others. The Russians and the Chinese are doing the same with their billionaires and bureaucrats.

Can we then expect Putin Russia and Xis China to look more and more alike? The crushing of resistance or even any form of independent thought in both involves it just as much: mutual admiration leads to mutual approximation. Yet there is a silver lining, at least for Russia, in Navalny’s challenge and faith in the future of his homeland. He has always maintained that the Putin system cannot outlive its creator. Sooner or later Russia will embark on the democratic and European path of development simply because that is what the people want.

This reminder that Russia is a European country is salutary for other Europeans, who tend to regard it as a hopeless case, as they did in the Stalinist era. Putin can use increasingly despotic Asian methods. The real Eastern despotism, however, is China. To the Russians, as to others, the West can only hope to demonstrate its superiority as a model by its actions. What is striking, however, is that the Russians always vote with their feet. If they have the choice, they prefer to live in London, Paris or New York and not Beijing, Shanghai or Hangzhou. In time, the free world will win out over the surveillance societies, the latter proving to be more and more dystopian.

This is the 700th Leading Article to appear on this platform. I would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to all our readers for your interest, your comments and your patience even those who have conscientiously deplored each of these columns. I urge readers who are not yet members to join: membership is free and makes the experience of The article even more enjoyable. This experience has been a great adventure for contributors, editors and founders, which we hope will continue to evolve as the economy enters a new phase. From all of us to The article, we warmly thank you for your support.



